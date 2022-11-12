Read full article on original website
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration was noteworthy in...
Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher
SAN DIEGO – U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12,...
Voices: There’s only one word to describe a possible Trump second term
The success or failure of decisions of monumental importance – including going to war – can be decided by timing.If Argentina’s dictator, Leopoldo Galtieri, had waited just six months to invade the Falklands, there would have been no task force for Britain to retake the islands. The aircraft carriers, Invincible and Hermes, intrinsic to the mission’s success, would have been delivered to Australian and India.Would Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have floundered so badly had he waited until 2024 when Donald Trump could possibly be president? Would Trump, the man accused of being the Muscovian candidate for the White House...
Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year's U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings with three days left before the scheduled close Friday. But a small thaw in relations between the...
NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The blast came...
Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis
NUSA DUA – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as the heads of the...
China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'
BEIJING – China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly...
Markets mixed on jitters after missile lands in Poland
European stock benchmarks are mostly edging higher in early trading after Asian shares finished generally lower
Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...
What just happened in Poland as Russian missiles cross the border
The world is reacting to reports that Russian missiles struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday. The explosion hit a grain silo in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following Russian missile attacks directed at Ukrainian territory on Tuesday. The reports, while not confirmed, have stoked fears of WWIII. Because Poland is a Nato member, a Russian attack on Polish territory could draw the entire alliance into war because of the North Atlantic Treaty’s mutual defence clause known as Article Five. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast...
Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history
JERUSALEM – After nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections, Israel on Tuesday swore in the most right-wing parliament in its history. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to cobble together a far-right and religious governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset. Jewish left-leaning parties — long the champions of negotiations with the Palestinians — suffered major losses in the Nov. 1 election.
Missile strike in Poland that killed two is ‘unlikely’ to have come from Russia, says Biden
Joe Biden says it is "unlikely" that a missile strike which killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia. The US president met with world leaders for an emergency meeting at the G20 Summit in Indonesia after news broke of the strike."It is unlikely, in line with the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see," Biden told reporters. It landed around four miles away from the Ukrainian border in Przewodow, a rural village.However, Volodymyr Zelensky placed blame on Moscow, describing the strike as a "very significant escalation" in the war. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryJoe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meetingBiden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of Senate
Rishi Sunak holds press conference after meeting with Joe Biden – UK politics live
UK prime minister speaks in Bali after missile kills two in Poland and bilateral meeting with Chinese president is cancelled
Egypt calls reports of surveillance at COP27 'ludicrous'
SHARM EL-SHEIKH – A senior Egyptian diplomat has dismissed as “ludicrous” Monday reports that his country's police have been conducting surveillance of participants at this year's U.N. climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. The United Nations said Sunday that it was investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police...
Viewers guide to World Cup in Qatar
Just when the sports scene was already humming with the NFL in its midseason, college football going into its final month of the regular season and the NBA and NHL starting up, enter the world’s biggest sporting event to the party. For the first time, the World Cup will...
LIVE: Biden says 'preliminary information' indicates Russia may not have fired weapons that struck Poland
An international investigation is underway regarding the origin of the missiles that struck Poland, a member of NATO, and killed two people.
