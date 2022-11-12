ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The blast came...
Indy100

What just happened in Poland as Russian missiles cross the border

The world is reacting to reports that Russian missiles struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday. The explosion hit a grain silo in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following Russian missile attacks directed at Ukrainian territory on Tuesday. The reports, while not confirmed, have stoked fears of WWIII. Because Poland is a Nato member, a Russian attack on Polish territory could draw the entire alliance into war because of the North Atlantic Treaty’s mutual defence clause known as Article Five. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast...
The Independent

Missile strike in Poland that killed two is ‘unlikely’ to have come from Russia, says Biden

Joe Biden says it is "unlikely" that a missile strike which killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia. The US president met with world leaders for an emergency meeting at the G20 Summit in Indonesia after news broke of the strike."It is unlikely, in line with the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see," Biden told reporters. It landed around four miles away from the Ukrainian border in Przewodow, a rural village.However, Volodymyr Zelensky placed blame on Moscow, describing the strike as a "very significant escalation" in the war. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryJoe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meetingBiden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of Senate

