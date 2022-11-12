Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
New glass collection sites to feed Waco's O-I glass plant
Since 1944, Owens-Illinois and its forebears have doted on glass in Waco, the now 1-million-square-foot plant on Beverly Drive producing bottles and paying union wages. Glass recycling is nothing new there, but a new program is giving the public in the Waco area more opportunities to take part, while directing some of the proceeds to the United Way.
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
6Fix: Arby's follows through on promise to fix Temple woman's fence
TEMPLE, Texas — On Thursday, Gabrielle Parkey had gone weeks without hearing from Arby's after a cinderblock wall damaged her backyard fence. There was a gaping hole in her backyard. She felt unsafe and she was wondering if she'd ever get any answers. After a 6Fix story aired making...
Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen. Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.
'A more inclusive workplace': Waco cafe celebrates a year of firsts
Since 2016, Bitty and Beau's Coffee has created a path for all to be accepted and included in communities across our country, including Waco.
Light Up Killeen-Temple in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
KWTX
A veteran owned shop was burglarized on Veteran’s Day with $50,000 worth of items gone
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A veteran owned shop in Copperas Cove needs your help finding thieves who broke into their store, Apollo’s Sports and Collectibles. Adding insult to injury, the crooks broke into the store on Veteran’s Day, leaving the store a mess. Four burglars broke into...
fox44news.com
Canine flu discovered in Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
19-year-old dead after trail ride car crash; mother searching for answers
WACO, Texas — After the untimely death of her daughter La’Fairreya Linda Faye Taylor Sumpter, her mother and family are left to mourn her death and are now asking more people to come forward with details about what happened. La’Fairreya Sumpter, 19, was one of six people involved...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Lee Lockwood
McLennan County Veterans One Stop will have an in-person Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and their families from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Traditional Thanksgiving fare including turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy will be served. The Allen...
The Shepherd's Heart Pantry works to feed more families
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Holidays are creeping closer along with the bills and money spent on food and gifts. Luckily, The Shepherd's Pantry in Mclennan County is here to support families in need, but they need some help this year. The pantry has served 20,000 more people than...
WacoTrib.com
Whooping cranes descend on Lake Waco en route to the Texas coast
Lake Waco got a visit this week from some famous feathered guests en route to their winter homes on the Texas coast. Birders on Sunday and Monday reported a flock of 40 or more whooping cranes on the mud flats near Reynolds Creek Park. The flock was a sizable part...
KWTX
‘Hopefully, this is the spark’: Marlin city officials, project managers hope development of old VA hospital will revitalize the town
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin officials announced the sale of the state-owned Veterans Affairs hospital on Ward Street last week, and during a news conference Monday, revealed the revitalized facility will provide full ambulance services and a variety of specialty care for Texans across the state. In attendance were Marlin...
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
The Beltonian Theatre in Belton, Texas is Screening Your Favorite Christmas Movies
It’s beginning to look like Christmas, especially in Belton, Texas, where a beautiful and beloved theater is gearing up to celebrate with some of our favorite holiday classics. See Your Favorite Christmas Classics at the Beltonian Theatre in Belton. The Beltonian Theatre will be inviting all Central Texas to...
Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott
KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
fox44news.com
TxDOT proposing improvements to Waco’s Franklin Ave.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing improvements to Spur 298 (Franklin Avenue) from Highway 6 to Loop 396 (Valley Mills Drive) to improve safety and mobility in Waco. TxDOT says that these proposed improvements to Spur 298 include reconstructing, realigning, and consolidating...
KWTX
Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 15, issued an alert for residents in the North Side area after a recent string of vehicle burglaries. Surveillance video shared on the department’s Facebook page gets a close up shot of a man wearing a hoodie walking up to a residence, then walking onto the street, where several other men are seen walking near vehicles and residences.
KWTX
‘People want to buy what I make’: Temple High School students sell classroom creations through online shop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season, Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education program students are making and selling handmade goods. But the shop is bringing more than just holiday cheer this year. Inside the culinary art kitchen classroom the students are getting a taste of their future.
baylor.edu
Who were the Native Americans in Waco?
If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
Comments / 0