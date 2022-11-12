ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

New glass collection sites to feed Waco's O-I glass plant

Since 1944, Owens-Illinois and its forebears have doted on glass in Waco, the now 1-million-square-foot plant on Beverly Drive producing bottles and paying union wages. Glass recycling is nothing new there, but a new program is giving the public in the Waco area more opportunities to take part, while directing some of the proceeds to the United Way.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Donate food items to these places this holiday season

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
WACO, TX
KCEN

Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen. Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Canine flu discovered in Waco community

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Lee Lockwood

McLennan County Veterans One Stop will have an in-person Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and their families from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Traditional Thanksgiving fare including turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy will be served. The Allen...
WACO, TX
KCEN

The Shepherd's Heart Pantry works to feed more families

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Holidays are creeping closer along with the bills and money spent on food and gifts. Luckily, The Shepherd's Pantry in Mclennan County is here to support families in need, but they need some help this year. The pantry has served 20,000 more people than...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Whooping cranes descend on Lake Waco en route to the Texas coast

Lake Waco got a visit this week from some famous feathered guests en route to their winter homes on the Texas coast. Birders on Sunday and Monday reported a flock of 40 or more whooping cranes on the mud flats near Reynolds Creek Park. The flock was a sizable part...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘Hopefully, this is the spark’: Marlin city officials, project managers hope development of old VA hospital will revitalize the town

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin officials announced the sale of the state-owned Veterans Affairs hospital on Ward Street last week, and during a news conference Monday, revealed the revitalized facility will provide full ambulance services and a variety of specialty care for Texans across the state. In attendance were Marlin...
MARLIN, TX
KCEN

Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott

KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

TxDOT proposing improvements to Waco’s Franklin Ave.

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing improvements to Spur 298 (Franklin Avenue) from Highway 6 to Loop 396 (Valley Mills Drive) to improve safety and mobility in Waco. TxDOT says that these proposed improvements to Spur 298 include reconstructing, realigning, and consolidating...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 15, issued an alert for residents in the North Side area after a recent string of vehicle burglaries. Surveillance video shared on the department’s Facebook page gets a close up shot of a man wearing a hoodie walking up to a residence, then walking onto the street, where several other men are seen walking near vehicles and residences.
BELTON, TX
baylor.edu

Who were the Native Americans in Waco?

If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy