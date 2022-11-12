Read full article on original website
tinyhousetalk.com
The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas
This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
KBTX.com
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday. The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.
WacoTrib.com
New glass collection sites to feed Waco's O-I glass plant
Since 1944, Owens-Illinois and its forebears have doted on glass in Waco, the now 1-million-square-foot plant on Beverly Drive producing bottles and paying union wages. Glass recycling is nothing new there, but a new program is giving the public in the Waco area more opportunities to take part, while directing some of the proceeds to the United Way.
KWTX
Structure fire in Hewitt
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
fox44news.com
Texas Recycles Day event coming to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and PenFed Credit Union, will be hosting Texas Recycles Day – A Community Recycling and Shred Day Event this Tuesday. The event will take place from...
fox44news.com
Killeen Moss Rose Center to Open as Warming Center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Monday, November, 14. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 East Avenue E) at 8 p.m. tonight and...
'A more inclusive workplace': Waco cafe celebrates a year of firsts
Since 2016, Bitty and Beau's Coffee has created a path for all to be accepted and included in communities across our country, including Waco.
KWTX
A veteran owned shop was burglarized on Veteran’s Day with $50,000 worth of items gone
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A veteran owned shop in Copperas Cove needs your help finding thieves who broke into their store, Apollo’s Sports and Collectibles. Adding insult to injury, the crooks broke into the store on Veteran’s Day, leaving the store a mess. Four burglars broke into...
6Fix: Arby's follows through on promise to fix Temple woman's fence
TEMPLE, Texas — On Thursday, Gabrielle Parkey had gone weeks without hearing from Arby's after a cinderblock wall damaged her backyard fence. There was a gaping hole in her backyard. She felt unsafe and she was wondering if she'd ever get any answers. After a 6Fix story aired making...
fox44news.com
Canine flu discovered in Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Lee Lockwood
McLennan County Veterans One Stop will have an in-person Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and their families from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Traditional Thanksgiving fare including turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy will be served. The Allen...
fox44news.com
Christmas Toy Drives in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season is upon us, and many are already thinking of Christmas shopping and their gift list. But, giving Christmas presents isn’t always easy, especially in a season of high prices due to inflation. There are many different organizations and programs asking...
fox44news.com
TxDOT proposing improvements to Waco’s Franklin Ave.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing improvements to Spur 298 (Franklin Avenue) from Highway 6 to Loop 396 (Valley Mills Drive) to improve safety and mobility in Waco. TxDOT says that these proposed improvements to Spur 298 include reconstructing, realigning, and consolidating...
fox44news.com
Police: Serious injuries in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle crash in Temple has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Police Department. The department said the crash occurred at 10700 W. State Highway 36. Officers responded to the scene at 11:11 a.m. This crash is under investigation, and travelers are advised...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
KWTX
Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 15, issued an alert for residents in the North Side area after a recent string of vehicle burglaries. Surveillance video shared on the department’s Facebook page gets a close up shot of a man wearing a hoodie walking up to a residence, then walking onto the street, where several other men are seen walking near vehicles and residences.
WacoTrib.com
Whooping cranes descend on Lake Waco en route to the Texas coast
Lake Waco got a visit this week from some famous feathered guests en route to their winter homes on the Texas coast. Birders on Sunday and Monday reported a flock of 40 or more whooping cranes on the mud flats near Reynolds Creek Park. The flock was a sizable part...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
19-year-old dead after trail ride car crash; mother searching for answers
WACO, Texas — After the untimely death of her daughter La’Fairreya Linda Faye Taylor Sumpter, her mother and family are left to mourn her death and are now asking more people to come forward with details about what happened. La’Fairreya Sumpter, 19, was one of six people involved...
KWTX
Vacant Marlin VA hospital purchased
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin has finally been purchased after five years of trying to revitalize the building. Merkabah Incorporated has bought the building and will spend around $5,000,000 to turn the former hospital into a specialty group. The specialty group will include acute...
