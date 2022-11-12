Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.

