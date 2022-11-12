Read full article on original website
How to Watch Mayweather vs. Deji | PPV Info, Start Time, Full Card
Another boxing exhibition is on tap for Sunday featuring one of the greatest fighters of all time. In Dubai, former world champion and undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to take on YouTube star Deji. Mayweather has done just about everything there is to do in the sport of boxing....
Sporting News
Can I watch Floyd Mayweather for free? Live streaming options for Mayweather vs. Deji 2022 exhibition boxing fight
The majority of Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition fights have been one-sided. They prove why he is a boxing Hall of Famer. Opponents aren’t given much of a chance when they enter the ring against Mayweather. Don’t tell that to Daley Perales, the trainer of Mayweather's next opponent. Mayweather...
MMAmania.com
Mayweather vs. Deji: Full fight play-by-play updates, live streaming results
It’s that time of the season again, when one of the greatest professional boxers in the history of the sport continues to enjoy his retirement by racking up exhibition wins against anyone with 12-ounce gloves and a way to sell pay-per-view (PPV) units. That’s right, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returns to unsanctioned exhibition action tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking on British YouTuber, Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji).
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear
MJF: -700 (1/7) The Acclaimed: -2000 (1/20) Swerve in our Glory: +700 (7/1) Chris Jericho: -240 (5/12) Bryan Danielson: +235 (47/20) Claudio Castagnoli: +500 (5/1) Sammy Guevara: +1000 (10/1) TBS Championship Match Winner. Jade Cargill -2000 (1/20) Nyla Rose: +700 (7/1) Steel Cage Match Winner. Jack Perry: -700 (1/7) Luchasaurus:...
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (Video)
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Survivor Series Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have four matches announced for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 26th. You can check out the updated WWE Survivor Series 2022 card below:. Men’s WarGames Match:. TBA vs. TBA. Women’s WarGames Match:. Bayley,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Countdown To Full Gear Special Released (Video)
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place this Saturday. The Road To Countdown show is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. As previously noted, the thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air at 11 pm ET on TNT after the go-home edition of AEW Rampage goes off the air.
CBS Sports
UFC 282 -- Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2: Fight card, date, odds, location, rumors, complete guide
Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira have the rare challenge of competing with their own Fight of the Year candidate in 2022. Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 10. It serves as a sequel to their thrilling, back-and-forth fight at UFC 275 in June.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown reacts to UFC 281, Adesanya vs. Pereira stoppage and more
The Fighter vs. The Writer returns after an action-packed weekend at UFC 281 where Alex Pereira pulled off a stunning comeback to knockout Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight champion. UFC welterweight Matt Brown joins Damon Martin on the podcast as they discuss the fallout from the event when...
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat Return of the Dragon Show to Stream Live on FITE TV
– Ricky Steamboat’s previously announced return to the ring scheduled for latest this month will stream live on FITE TV. FITE TV will have Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon live on FITE on November 27. Ricky Steamboat is set to team with FTR against Jay Lethal as Black Machismo, Brock Anderosn, and a special mystery partner in a six-man tag team match.
2022 PFL Championships pay-per-view price announced
The PFL has revealed the price for its first pay-per-view event. While it is a couple of Alexander Hamiltons away from the UFC’s typical asking price, the 2022 PFL Championships will run viewers $49.99. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 25 at Hulu Theatre in New York and be available for purchase on ESPN+.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday, Nov.19th, live on DAZN
By Brian Webber: Unbeaten middleweight contender Jaime Munguia will be fighting this Saturday night against Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the 10-round main event live on DAZN on November 19th at Astros Arena, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The start time of the event is 7:00 p.m. ET / midnight BST. The unbeaten...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac
All-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) knockout king, Derrick Lewis, looks to avoid the longest losing streak of his Octagon career this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when he and fast-rising Serghei Spivac lock horns inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. One division down, Ion Cutelaba attempts to right the ship against Kennedy Nzechukwu, while unbeaten big man Waldo Cortes-Acosta makes his second appearance in three weeks opposite Chase Sherman.
Boxing Scene
Fernando Vargas Jr. To Open Zepeda vs. Prograis PPV Broadcast
Junior middleweight prospect and ‘Son of a Legend’ Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas Jr., (6-0, 6 KOs), of Las Vegas, NV will open the ‘Battle of the Best’ Pay-Per-View against Alejandro ‘Thunder’ Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs), of Montebello, CA set for Saturday, November 26 from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park, just outside of Los Angeles.
wrestleview.com
WWE NXT Preview (11/15/2022): Title Tuesday, Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match
Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. NXT will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Von Wager. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also make an appearance tonight to issue a statement on the upcoming NXT Deadline event.
webisjericho.com
Tyrus Takes To Twitter To Address Fan Negativity Towards His New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Victory
This past weekend Tyrus won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat match that also featured Matt Cardona, and to say fans on Twitter were not impressed would be an understatement. Many citing his age, physical condition, and allegation of harassment against Britt McHenry as reasons for it being a poor choice made by Billy Corgan. However, Tyrus has now taken to the platform himself and would reveal he isn’t upset, seemingly putting the backlash down to “woke haters trolls” who disagree with his highly publicized right-leaning political views.
