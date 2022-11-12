ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars, Maple Grove headed for a rematch

by Mike Shaughnessy
 4 days ago

South returns to U.S. Bank Stadium for Class 6A football semifinals

The rematch is set.

Lakeville South or Maple Grove will play in the Prep Bowl for the second consecutive year. But not both.

The Cougars and Crimson, who played for the 2021 state Class 6A football championship with South winning 13-7, meet again in the playoffs this week. This time it’s in the semifinals; the teams will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

South’s players are well aware of Maple Grove’s motivation – getting another chance to play a team that turned away the Crimson (11-0) just a few steps short of a state championship. But the Cougars (9-2) also remember times they came up short of their expectations. They lost twice in the regular season, and although they overcame it, the memory still burns.

“I think the losses helped us,” said senior defensive back Luke Meyer, who had an interception in South’s 37-14 state quarterfinal victory over Stillwater on Nov. 11. “We all really took the losses to heart and we’re like, we don’t want this. We want to get back on track and it was a collective decision that we made to get back on track.”

The Cougars’ recent play certainly suggests they’re on track. Since losing to Rosemount 10-7 on Sept. 30, they are 6-0. They have outscored three playoff opponents 119-20.

Stillwater (9-2), with a spread offense directed by University of Minnesota preferred walk-on recruit Max Shikenjanski, presented a challenge unlike any Lakeville South had faced this season. The Cougars dealt with it by grabbing an early lead and using their rushing offense to hold the ball for long stretches. Carson Hansen rushed for three touchdowns and Ryder Patterson scored twice for the Cougars, who punted only once.

Stillwater was backed up into bad field position early, losing yardage on its first play when quarterback Max Shikenjanski scrambled to recover a misfired snap. The Ponies eventually had to punt and South’s Ian Segna returned to the Stillwater 30. Two plays later, Hansen scored on a 24-yard run.

Jack Kimmel kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the first quarter and Patterson scored his first touchdown of the game on a 13-yard run in the second.

A potential Stillwater rally fizzled in the second quarter. The Ponies, trailing 16-7, drove into South territory and Shikenjanski appeared to pick up a first down on a third-down scramble. The officials, however, ruled he started his slide at the South 39-yard line, 1 yard short of a first down.

The Cougars stopped the fourth-down play for a 1-yard loss, took the ball and scored on a nine-play drive. Patterson carried it in from the 6 with 23 seconds left in the first half. That made it 23-7, with Lakeville South set to receive the second-half kickoff.

South drove for another score to open the third quarter, with Hansen finishing the drive on a 10-yard run. He scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run later in the third, making it 37-7.

Shikenjanski scored both Stillwater touchdowns on 1-yard sneaks in the second and fourth quarters.

Stillwater’s inability to contain Lakeville South’s rushing attack left the Ponies’ offense little margin for error. Hansen gained 168 yards and Patterson 108 for Lakeville South, which rushed for 380 as a team. The Cougars attempted just one pass.

“You’re never comfortable in a game like this,” Lakeville South coach Ben Burk said. “You know (the Ponies) are going to make some big plays, so we wanted to try to make them go the length of the field. That was our game plan.”

Lakeville South held Stillwater to 173 yards even though Shikenjanski completed 11 of 15 passes.

“They’re going to try to spread us out and throw the ball,” Burk said. “We had to be ready for their combinations, and we had to get pressure on the quarterback and not let him break contain. We felt like if we could make him look at his second and third read we’d be good.”

Stillwater scored at least 27 points in all nine of its victories but was held to 14 in losses to Lakeville South and Eden Prairie. Dealing with an offense like Stillwater’s requires speed, athletic ability and good tackling, attributes that Burk says the South defense possesses.

“Our kids were physical, especially the guys that play both ways like (Owen) McCloud, (Jacob) Doerner and Wyatt (Ronn),” Burk said. “They’re playing almost the full game, and we’re really proud of their effort and leadership.”

Meyer said the coaches simplified the defensive assignments and allowed players to react to what they saw without hesitation. “It was really about just staying disciplined,” Meyer said. “Read your keys and do what we worked on all week.”

Maple Grove, one of two undefeated teams remaining in the Class 6A playoffs, took a three-touchdown lead over East Ridge before holding off an Raptors rally to win 24-17 on Nov. 11 at Chanhassen High School.

The South-Maple Grove winner will play Rosemount or Eden Prairie, who meet in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in the championship game. The Class 6A final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, also at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This is the fourth consecutive time Lakeville South has reached the Class 6A playoff semifinals to go with appearances in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The Cougars won both of their postseason games in 2020 but there were no state playoffs that year because of COVID-19.

