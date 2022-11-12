ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado

On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen […]
MADISON COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama

TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Praise 93.3

Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa

C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position

The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
HARTSELLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Missing Cullman County teenager located

UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Juvenile dies from injuries in Saturday Decatur crash

Decatur police said a juvenile died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night. The incident happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the area of 8th Street S.W and 21st Avenue S.W. According to police, a silver Honda Accord with four occupants between the ages of 16 and 19 traveling west on...
DECATUR, AL
