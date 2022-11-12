Read full article on original website
Dinger, Dinger, D-1: Maddie Terrell Signs with UNA
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) -- Vardaman softball player Maddie Terrell signed on to play softball at the University of North Alabama with a surprise twist.
Florence, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Florence. The Lexington High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00. The Lauderdale County High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - Florence on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season
Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Remembering the Airport Road Tornado
On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen […]
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
radio7media.com
One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
Hartselle Enquirer
Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position
The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
Alabama Fall: Record-Breaking Highs to a Much Colder Weekend
Welcome to Fall in Alabama where one day it’s bright, sunny, and very warm. Then the weather turns colder with a snap of a finger. One day you are sitting with a fan to keep cool and the next day wrapped up to keep warm. Could we break more...
Home Sweet Airbnb: Bama and Military-Inspired Home in Northport, Alabama
The holidays are here and if you are expecting family and friends to visit and need an Airbnb you should check this one out. You can have the best of both worlds within this Bama and military-inspired Airbnb home. It’s filled with lots of natural light and top-notch decorations. Plenty...
Missing Cullman County teenager located
UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
Juvenile dies from injuries in Saturday Decatur crash
Decatur police said a juvenile died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night. The incident happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the area of 8th Street S.W and 21st Avenue S.W. According to police, a silver Honda Accord with four occupants between the ages of 16 and 19 traveling west on...
MCSS social worker killed in Monday morning crash
Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.
