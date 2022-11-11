Read full article on original website
Buenano Takes Home D2CCA All-Atlantic Region Second Team Honor
Wheeling, W. Va. – In 2022, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team defied all odds going from a #9 ranking in the Preseason to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) semifinals by season's end. On Tuesday, the team took home another individual accolade as freshman Diego Buenano was named a Division 2 Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Second Team honoree. It was the Cardinal's first All-Region honoree since they had four honorees during the 2018 season.
Men’s Basketball Plays Home Opener Against D’Youville
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (0-2, 0-0) opened the 2022-23 season at the West Liberty Crossover last weekend as they took on some tough Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) competition. On Tuesday, the Cardinals return to the Alma Grace McDonough Center for their 2022-23 Home Opener when they take on D'Youville with tip-off at 7 PM. The Cardinals will be looking for their first win of the season as many of the players will be getting their first taste of the Wheeling home crowd.
Volleyball Earns #3 Seed in 2022 NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Sunday night, the NCAA revealed the brackets for the 2022 NCAA Division II Volleyball playoffs on the road to the Fall Festival in Seattle December 1st through December 3rd. The Wheeling University Volleyball team (26-7, 15-1) learned that they would be one of the 32 teams in the running for a national championship when they were named the #3 seed in the Atlantic Region. The Cardinals will make the trip to Gannon University for the 2022 NCAA DII Atlantic Regional Tournament with the Quarterfinals set to begin on Friday, November 18th.
Three Wins Headlines Jade Miller’s MEC Swimmer of the Week Performance
Wheeling, W. Va. - The weekly Mountain East Conference (MEC) Player of the Week awards were released Monday as the Winter season comes into full swing and the Fall season wraps up. The Wheeling University Women's Swimming team had a big week, winning their dual meet against Salem 116-90, and they were rewarded by being recognized by the conference. Sophomore Jade Miller was recognized as the MEC Women's Swimmer of the Week after earning three first place finishes to lead her team against the Tigers.
Trio of Cardinals Earn Spot on MEC Volleyball Championship All-Tournament Series
Charleston, W. Va. – Following the 2022 Mountain East Conference Championship Tournament on Saturday night, the MEC released their All-Tournament Team. The Wheeling University Volleyball team claimed their 10th MEC title in program history with a 3-1 win over Charleston and had three players make the All-Tournament Team. Juniors Tylah Yeomans and Karly Niesen and senior Allonda Watkins all earned a spot as some of the top players in the tournament.
Wheeling Rugby Advances to NCR Quarterfinals with Win Over Belmont Abbey
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Rugby team began their run in the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) Division I 15's Playoffs on Saturday at Bishop Schmitt Field. Defense reigned supreme throughout the night, but the Cardinals were able to edge Belmont Abbey by the final score of 19-13. They earned their first ever NCR 15'S playoffs win on the night as they continue their quest for a National Championship.
Ethan Banks Win Earns Him MEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Mountain East Conference (MEC) continues to roll out its Player of the Week Awards after a big week of Championship and regular season action. After hosting their first home dual meet this past week, the Wheeling University Men's Swimming team was honored with their first award winner of the season. Junior Ethan Banks was announced as this week's MEC Men's Swimmer of the Week after picking up a win against Salem University to give him four first place finishes on the season.
Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD
On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. The series dates all the way back to 1905, the inaugural season of Pitt hoops. However, as of now, the series is only scheduled to run until next season.
What Today Means For Neal Brown at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers can win their final two games of the regular season and win a bowl game to go 7-6 on the season and Neal Brown still will not be the head coach next season. In a statement released today, university president E....
Big Red advances to OHSAA regional finals
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Steubenville played Columbus East at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium for the OHSAA regional semifinals. Big Red wasted no time. They jumped on the board quickly. #10 Kyjhaun Hopkins found his way into the end zone for the first Steubenville touchdown. Big Red led the game 6-0 after the first quarter. […]
The Path Was Paved For Garrett Greene
Garrett Greene is the hero of the week for the Mountaineers. Coming in off the bench, the Tallahassee native led WVU to their first ever victory over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Conference. While it was certainly his moment to shine, he’s not the first speedster to come off the...
The Real Reason Why WVU Moved on From Shane Lyons
With most of the attention focused on WVU head football coach Neal Brown in regards to his future, the university made the somewhat surprising move to fire Athletic Director Shane Lyons on Monday. There have been many assumptions as to why the university made the decision but interim AD Rob...
West Virginia’s Shane Lyons Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has been fired from the university. MetroNews, who broke the story, has said that a nationwide search will begin for Lyons’ replacement and that Neal Brown’s performance will be evaluated. If Brown is fired, the new director of athletics will make the hire.
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
Accident involving power line leads to loss of electricity for some in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple homes are without power in Steubenville after an accident involving a power line. Officials says a single vehicle crashed into two powerlines on the 1300 block of Sinclair Avenue, leading to the loss of power to 57 customers, according to an AEP outage map.
A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
Dry conditions tomorrow before rain and snow return
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High pressure tomorrow gives us a break from any precipitation, but that break will be short-lived. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
‘Raunchy country comic’ coming to West Virginia
A "raunchy country comic" is coming to downtown Clarksburg in January, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced in a press release Tuesday.
