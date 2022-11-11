Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (0-2, 0-0) opened the 2022-23 season at the West Liberty Crossover last weekend as they took on some tough Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) competition. On Tuesday, the Cardinals return to the Alma Grace McDonough Center for their 2022-23 Home Opener when they take on D'Youville with tip-off at 7 PM. The Cardinals will be looking for their first win of the season as many of the players will be getting their first taste of the Wheeling home crowd.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO