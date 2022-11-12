ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Bridging the Gap...

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NZzJ_0j8CUbei00

Growing up in Perquimans County, the daily crossing of the Perquimans River was always made better by riding beneath the rustic truss of Hertford’s iconic S-Bridge.

For over a year and a half, that venerable span, stretching across a narrow bend in the river, had been closed to traffic while construction began to replace the aging bridge.

Despite numerous setbacks and frustration within the community, the new bridge opened to residents two weeks ago, finally bridging the gap between downtown Hertford and downtown Winfall once again.

Perquimans County’s four schools exist as two on each side of the river. Spending my life here, I became accustomed to the “criss-cross” of school progression, hopping across the river to and from school.

With around 180 school days, that equals 360 daily crossings to the two schools on the opposite side of the water. Multiply that times seven (I spent seven years in the two other schools) and you get 2,520 crossings, an immense number.

Over those years, you grow familiar with the route. The turns, the narrow width, each rivet and patch of rust and the length of time it takes for the old girl to swing open and close again.

By the time I graduated, gallivanting across the county in my own car, crossing the S-Bridge was like saying hello and goodbye to an old friend each day.

I crossed often again in college, when I would come home from Wilmington for weekends, holidays and school breaks. So let’s just venture to guess around 3,000 crossings from school alone.

When the day came to shut the bridge down for replacement, I drove across it one last time, a bit slower than normal. The typical bumps on either side of the truss span had grown heavier and the signs of decay were apparent. The bridge was on its last legs and it was a bittersweet goodbye as I watched it disappear into the rear view.

No matter which corner of Perquimans County you live in, almost every one of our 13,000 residents have crossed that old bridge at some point or another. We are all used to the openings, the school buses rumbling across one at a time, waving to friends on the causeway and looking out at the turtle log for signs of life.

The bridge has always been a critical link in Perquimans, sitting at the geographic center of a county that stretches across 20 miles from Sandy Cross to Snug Harbor.

It was especially prominent before the bypass was built a half mile to the south – two looming arches of bland concrete rising and falling over the breadth of the water, far from the worn character of its smaller counterpart.

The efforts of Perquimans residents to secure a viable replacement to the S-Bridge should be commended. Years of advocating with NCDOT to replicate the bridge’s historic aesthetic while upgrading the infrastructure of the crossing and keeping the original "S" path is nothing short of tremendous.

It should be noted, too, that the old bridge, in all of her rusted glory, still sits watch over the Perquimans River, as the waterway ebbs and flows southward from its origin amongst the ditches of the Dismal Swamp’s quagmire and timberlands.

At that all-too-famous river bend, overlooking the town of Hertford, the original bridge stays parked, hoping to see new life in the form of a riverfront development recently pitched by the town.

Perhaps one day, at those very shores of Missing Mill Park, residents old and young can venture to the bridge’s storied structure, to walk beneath its beams and think back on what once was, while appreciating what still is.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

2 injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
SUFFOLK, VA
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Funds being raised to help Currituck County 11-year-old struck by vehicle

On Saturday, November 5 just before 10 p.m., 11-year-old Hayley Harris was struck by a vehicle traveling north on US-158 near Powells Point. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Currituck County Middle School student sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHKD Health and Surgery Center in Newport News, Va.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials confirmed. Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WITN

Hertford County man gets nearly 10 years on drug & gun charges

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - An Ahoskie man was sentenced on Tuesday to 9-3/4 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for drug and gun charges he pled guilty to on August 10th of this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Capone Ridley pled guilty to possession with...
AHOSKIE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

OBX Holiday Market Guide: Shop local this Christmas season!

What better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than shopping for gifts that friends and family will love? Luckily there are plenty of local holiday markets up and down the OBX coast that will make Christmas shopping a breeze. Shop small and shop local this season!. Please...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
404
Followers
823
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy