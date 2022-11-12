Read full article on original website
Overtime: Jordan Davis Sparks Wisconsin's Win Over Stanford
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- In the first college basketball game played at a MLB-only stadium since 2015, Wisconsin (2-0) took the Brew City Battle 60-50 over Stanford (1-0) on Friday at American Family Field. In what felt like a NCAA Tournament atmosphere, the Badgers were able to grind out a win...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win over Stanford
MILWAUKEE — It may as well have been a home game for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team as the fans cheered the team on to a neutral site win. An announced crowd of 17,927 was at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers' home, for the Brew City Battle. The fans helped the Badgers close out Stanford in a 60-50 win.
big10central.com
Wisconsin football features 'best edge rusher in the country,' Braelon Allen says
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Wisconsin football outside linebacker Nick Herbig gave Iowa’s offensive line headaches. The junior outside linebacker finished with eight tackles (seven solo) and three first-half sacks in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Hawkeyes. Two of Herbig’s three sacks came on third downs. “I was...
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team reached the point of its schedule where it needed to take care of business. Nonconference series against Long Island this weekend and Lindenwood the next stood out as an opportunity for the Badgers to escape a troublesome 2-8 start to the season and get themselves feeling better.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's first home victory of the season
A nailbiter probably wasn't what many expected when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scheduled Long Island for its first visit to the Kohl Center. But the Badgers are in a scoring funk that continued into Friday's game against the Sharks, an independent team in its third season of play.
Wisconsin overcomes poor shooting stretches to top Stanford
Tyler Wahl scored 17 points and Jordan Davis added 13 as Wisconsin held off visiting Stanford 60-50 in a nonconference
big10central.com
Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Saturday, Nov. 12
Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski weighs in on the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory against Long Island on Saturday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island. The Badgers broke a 17-game losing streak when trailing after two periods with Zach Urdahl's overtime...
big10central.com
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
big10central.com
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard discusses Braelon Allen rumors
Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard answers a question in regards to speaking with Allen about transfer rumors that surfaced this week, and if he saw his back being affected by having to address them on a Milwaukee radio show Friday. Locations. Wisconsin football's dominant defense not pointing fingers after...
big10central.com
Wisconsin fans ‘Jump Around’ at American Family Field
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win over Stanford. The Badgers passed the Brew City Battle test despite a long scoring drought and rough second half. Here's what we learned.
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
saturdaytradition.com
Trech Kekahuna, former B1G commit, has B1G program in top 8
Trech Kekahuna used to be committed to Wisconsin football. He has since de-committed and reopened his recruitment. It looks like Kakuna is still considering the Badgers now that Jim Leonhard is at the helm. Kekahuna is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Kekahuna as the 9th-best recruit from his home state of Nevada.
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
big10central.com
Live blog: Sausage race at Brew City Battle
Instant analysis: Maty Wilke provides Wisconsin women's basketball a lift. The Beaver Dam native took a redshirt year while recovering from a torn ACL. She was one of the highlights on Friday.
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 4
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Level 4 of high school football playoffs means four schools are left in each division. NBC15 Sports captured highlights from Week 13 of Friday Football Blitz.
weareiowa.com
Iowa, Wisconsin student managers continue decades-old tradition with 'Rusty Toolbox' game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Heartland trophy will be up for grabs Saturday when Iowa hosts Wisconsin — but before that, the two teams will battle it out Friday night for another trophy. Don't worry, it's not the players who are taking the field, but rather the student...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Daily Cardinal
‘A different time’: Looking back at UW-Madison prior to the 21-year-old legal drinking age
Considering Wisconsin is widely known for its drinking culture, it is perhaps unsurprising that the state’s legal minimum drinking age has long been a subject of debate. Prior to the 1970s, Wisconsin’s minimum drinking age was 21 years for over half a century in accordance with the 18th amendment of the constitution.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
