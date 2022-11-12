Trech Kekahuna used to be committed to Wisconsin football. He has since de-committed and reopened his recruitment. It looks like Kakuna is still considering the Badgers now that Jim Leonhard is at the helm. Kekahuna is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Kekahuna as the 9th-best recruit from his home state of Nevada.

