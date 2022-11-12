ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

big10central.com

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win over Stanford

MILWAUKEE — It may as well have been a home game for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team as the fans cheered the team on to a neutral site win. An announced crowd of 17,927 was at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers' home, for the Brew City Battle. The fans helped the Badgers close out Stanford in a 60-50 win.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team reached the point of its schedule where it needed to take care of business. Nonconference series against Long Island this weekend and Lindenwood the next stood out as an opportunity for the Badgers to escape a troublesome 2-8 start to the season and get themselves feeling better.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's first home victory of the season

A nailbiter probably wasn't what many expected when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scheduled Long Island for its first visit to the Kohl Center. But the Badgers are in a scoring funk that continued into Friday's game against the Sharks, an independent team in its third season of play.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Saturday, Nov. 12

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski weighs in on the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory against Long Island on Saturday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island. The Badgers broke a 17-game losing streak when trailing after two periods with Zach Urdahl's overtime...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard discusses Braelon Allen rumors

Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard answers a question in regards to speaking with Allen about transfer rumors that surfaced this week, and if he saw his back being affected by having to address them on a Milwaukee radio show Friday. Locations. Wisconsin football's dominant defense not pointing fingers after...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Trech Kekahuna, former B1G commit, has B1G program in top 8

Trech Kekahuna used to be committed to Wisconsin football. He has since de-committed and reopened his recruitment. It looks like Kakuna is still considering the Badgers now that Jim Leonhard is at the helm. Kekahuna is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Kekahuna as the 9th-best recruit from his home state of Nevada.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Live blog: Sausage race at Brew City Battle

Instant analysis: Maty Wilke provides Wisconsin women's basketball a lift. The Beaver Dam native took a redshirt year while recovering from a torn ACL. She was one of the highlights on Friday.
BEAVER DAM, WI
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI

