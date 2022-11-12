ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big10central.com

Instant analysis: Jordan Davis shines for Wisconsin men's basketball

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 60-50 victory over Stanford on Friday night at American Family Field. Jordan Davis played OK in the opener against South Dakota. Not bad, but not great, either. And a big talking point for fans coming out of that game — I talked about this on the podcast — was Connor Essegian should start over Davis.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin volleyball plays 'clean' in quick work of Rutgers

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team has already had its share of intense, high-pressure matches and it figures to have several more in the next few weeks. Friday night’s match against Rutgers, however, was not one of those. The No. 3 Badgers wasted no time in taking care of...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's first home victory of the season

A nailbiter probably wasn't what many expected when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scheduled Long Island for its first visit to the Kohl Center. But the Badgers are in a scoring funk that continued into Friday's game against the Sharks, an independent team in its third season of play.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard discusses Braelon Allen rumors

Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard answers a question in regards to speaking with Allen about transfer rumors that surfaced this week, and if he saw his back being affected by having to address them on a Milwaukee radio show Friday. Locations. Wisconsin football's dominant defense not pointing fingers after...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Saturday, Nov. 12

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski weighs in on the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory against Long Island on Saturday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island. The Badgers broke a 17-game losing streak when trailing after two periods with Zach Urdahl's overtime...
MADISON, WI
marquettewire.org

Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team

Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Germantown's Kamorea "KK" Arnold signs with UConn

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The pen has been put to paper. Germantown senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold has signed her National Letter of Intent with the basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut. She chose UConn over more than 30 offers from other schools. Arnold is the 6th ranked player on ESPN's...
GERMANTOWN, WI
big10central.com

Live blog: Sausage race at Brew City Battle

Instant analysis: Maty Wilke provides Wisconsin women's basketball a lift. The Beaver Dam native took a redshirt year while recovering from a torn ACL. She was one of the highlights on Friday.
BEAVER DAM, WI
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy