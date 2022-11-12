Read full article on original website
Overtime: Jordan Davis Sparks Wisconsin's Win Over Stanford
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- In the first college basketball game played at a MLB-only stadium since 2015, Wisconsin (2-0) took the Brew City Battle 60-50 over Stanford (1-0) on Friday at American Family Field. In what felt like a NCAA Tournament atmosphere, the Badgers were able to grind out a win...
big10central.com
Instant analysis: Jordan Davis shines for Wisconsin men's basketball
MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 60-50 victory over Stanford on Friday night at American Family Field. Jordan Davis played OK in the opener against South Dakota. Not bad, but not great, either. And a big talking point for fans coming out of that game — I talked about this on the podcast — was Connor Essegian should start over Davis.
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
big10central.com
Wisconsin football features 'best edge rusher in the country,' Braelon Allen says
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Wisconsin football outside linebacker Nick Herbig gave Iowa’s offensive line headaches. The junior outside linebacker finished with eight tackles (seven solo) and three first-half sacks in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Hawkeyes. Two of Herbig’s three sacks came on third downs. “I was...
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball plays 'clean' in quick work of Rutgers
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team has already had its share of intense, high-pressure matches and it figures to have several more in the next few weeks. Friday night’s match against Rutgers, however, was not one of those. The No. 3 Badgers wasted no time in taking care of...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's first home victory of the season
A nailbiter probably wasn't what many expected when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scheduled Long Island for its first visit to the Kohl Center. But the Badgers are in a scoring funk that continued into Friday's game against the Sharks, an independent team in its third season of play.
Wisconsin overcomes poor shooting stretches to top Stanford
Tyler Wahl scored 17 points and Jordan Davis added 13 as Wisconsin held off visiting Stanford 60-50 in a nonconference
big10central.com
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
big10central.com
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard discusses Braelon Allen rumors
Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard answers a question in regards to speaking with Allen about transfer rumors that surfaced this week, and if he saw his back being affected by having to address them on a Milwaukee radio show Friday. Locations. Wisconsin football's dominant defense not pointing fingers after...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
big10central.com
Wisconsin fans ‘Jump Around’ at American Family Field
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win over Stanford. The Badgers passed the Brew City Battle test despite a long scoring drought and rough second half. Here's what we learned.
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
big10central.com
Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Saturday, Nov. 12
Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski weighs in on the Badgers' 4-3 overtime victory against Long Island on Saturday. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island. The Badgers broke a 17-game losing streak when trailing after two periods with Zach Urdahl's overtime...
marquettewire.org
Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team
Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
CBS 58
Germantown's Kamorea "KK" Arnold signs with UConn
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The pen has been put to paper. Germantown senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold has signed her National Letter of Intent with the basketball powerhouse University of Connecticut. She chose UConn over more than 30 offers from other schools. Arnold is the 6th ranked player on ESPN's...
big10central.com
Live blog: Sausage race at Brew City Battle
Instant analysis: Maty Wilke provides Wisconsin women's basketball a lift. The Beaver Dam native took a redshirt year while recovering from a torn ACL. She was one of the highlights on Friday.
Daily Cardinal
‘A different time’: Looking back at UW-Madison prior to the 21-year-old legal drinking age
Considering Wisconsin is widely known for its drinking culture, it is perhaps unsurprising that the state’s legal minimum drinking age has long been a subject of debate. Prior to the 1970s, Wisconsin’s minimum drinking age was 21 years for over half a century in accordance with the 18th amendment of the constitution.
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
Women veterans in Wisconsin are leading the way for the next generation
About 10 percent of U.S. veterans are women, but that number is rising, as women are also the fastest-growing subpopulation of the military.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
