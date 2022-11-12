Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will start his second career collegiate game against Northwestern at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, a source told he Pioneer Press. Kaliakmanis stepped in for an injured Tanner Morgan and led Minnesota to a 20-13 comeback win over Nebraska last weekend. In Lincoln, Neb., the redshirt freshman led Minnesota to 20 answered points and completed 6 of 12 passes for 137 yards, including long passes of 45 and 38 yards, and had three rushes for 27 yards.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO