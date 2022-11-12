Twenty-four students selected for first Global Fellows cohort

East Carolina University welcomed its first group of undergraduate students to the Global Fellows program this fall. Twenty-four students were selected for the program designed to help develop leaders in our increasingly global world and economy.

The program is facilitated by ECU’s Office of Global Affairs and positions high-achieving students for success. A variety of majors including nursing, biology, planning and education are part of the program.

In addition to a study abroad scholarship, the fellows participate in special activities that will prepare them academically and professionally to be global citizens. Fellows also have the opportunity to reside in the same residence hall in the Global Fellows Living Learning Community (LLC) to help ease their transition to college and form relationships with peers.

Isabella Sardina, a freshman intending to major in community and regional planning, said she chose ECU in part because of the Global Fellows program.

“I thought it would be such a unique and beneficial experience to be a member of the first-ever Global Fellows cohort,” she said.

In its first year, Global Fellows is finding its place within the broader university landscape at ECU, and global affairs staff say this group of students has hit the ground running.

Rose Malone and Erin Taylor are education abroad coordinators at ECU and work closely with students in the program. According to them, the students are self-motivated, take initiative and are very focused on community and connections. They are eager to represent ECU and the Global Fellows program on campus and in the community through volunteer opportunities.

“They’ve already helped spread the word to other students on campus about study abroad opportunities and scholarships. They are creating access points for other students on campus,” Malone said.

Though studying abroad is an experience each of them works toward during their time at ECU, the program prepares the fellows for so much more. Malone said Global Fellows really centers on building relationships among students, faculty and staff.

Those relationships are fostered early during the first year through the Global Fellows LLC, meetings with staff liaisons and special events. During their second semester the students will participate in one of ECU’s award-winning Global Understanding courses, where they meet and interact with students from other countries, in real time, through video conferencing. For many of the students, this will be their first experience interacting with people from other countries.

Fellows receive up to $1,500 toward study abroad costs and can apply for more aid if needed. Last fall, the Office of Global Affairs awarded $95,000 in scholarships. Applications are being accepted.

Four earn Brody award

Four students at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine have been awarded the university’s most prestigious medical scholarship.

David Murray, Valentine Okafor, Arvind Mallikarjunan and Vaishnavi Siripurapu — all North Carolina residents — have been chosen for the Class of 2026 Brody Scholar and Brody Fellow award, valued at approximately $118,000.

Each student will receive four years of medical school tuition, living expenses and the opportunity to design a summer enrichment program that can include travel abroad. The award will also support community service projects the students may undertake while in medical school.

Since the program began in 1983, 150 students have received scholarships. About 76% of Brody Scholars remain in North Carolina to practice, and the majority of those stay in eastern North Carolina.

“The Brody Scholarship is among the most distinguished in U.S. medical schools,” said Dr. Herb Garrison, interim president of ECU’s Medical & Health Sciences Foundation. “We are forever grateful to the Brody family ... appreciate the Brody Scholars who demonstrate constantly why they’re deserving of this tremendous support.”

Program supports, retains teachers

For 12 years, the North Carolina New Teacher Support Program (NC NTSP) has supported beginning teachers in their first years in the field. With the current teacher shortage, this support has proven more important than ever.

The program has exercised a proven model contributing to increased student achievement and improved teacher retention, said Dr. Patrick Conetta, NC NTSP director of teacher induction and development. “As a state, if we are committed to improving outcomes for all students, we must continue to invest in the development of a skilled and diverse teacher workforce by broadening access to NC NTSP as a system of support with proven results.”

The main program office is located on ECU’s campus with additional partnerships with 10 other state universities. Data from evaluations conducted by the Friday Institute have shown that the NC NTSP improves teacher retention rates at the school, local educational agency (LEA) and state levels.

In the 2020-21 academic year, 1,046 teachers were served; on average, 89% planned to return to teaching and 51% said that NC NTSP was one of the factors in their decision to stay. In the survey, teachers said that NC NTSP coaches helped improve their instruction, confidence, planning, knowledge, skills and virtual teaching ability.

The goal of the program is to provide individualized, targeted coaching to beginning teachers to increase teacher retention and improve classroom outcomes. Coaches work closely with schools and districts to develop locally relevant, personalized coaching strategies and professional development opportunities.

A future goal of the NC NTSP is the ability to help more teachers across the state. Currently, the number of districts is capped because of the number of coaches the program is able to employ.

“Basically, now we have a little under 1,400 teachers, and that’s the max we can help with our current funding,” said Dr. Elizabeth Hodge, NC NTSP research, innovations and operations director and ECU College of Education assistant dean. “We know there’s a need — clearly even more so with the teacher shortage.”