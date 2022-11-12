ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's heroes defy Putin's darkness to shine

By By Cheri L. Sheridan Columnist
 4 days ago

As over one million Ukrainians sit shivering in the dark due to power outages incurred by Putin-strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, there are those who defy the darkness and let their light shine.

Sumy is a small city on the Psel River, a headwater of the mighty Dnieper River. It is located about halfway between Kiev and the Russian border. It was one of the first places attacked by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion. The local militia, made up of men of all ages, instantly rallied, organized and within 5½ weeks, drove the Russian soldiers from their soil. That should have been Putin’s first clue that Ukraine’s light was not easily dimmed.

A post by Dr. Chernetskyi, working in a regional Sumy hospital, describes her personal darkness as she discharged a man that she will only call “My Hero” due to security concerns. She released him from care so he could attend the funeral of his 22-year-old son who died “defending our homeland.” This young soldier left behind a wife who will give birth to their first child around Christmas.

The Hero is father to 12 children, the youngest in sixth-grade. At the beginning of the war, four eligible sons immediately joined the Ukrainian armed forces alongside their volunteer-father. Three of the boys fought side-by-side with their father in the Luhansk and Donetsk region, the area now claimed as Russian. The eldest is in Kherson, the city that’s a pivotal gateway to Crimea. The upcoming battle to retake Kherson is expected to be brutal, bloody and prolonged.

Having buried one son, knowing his eldest son is in a very dangerous region of combat, our Hero returned to the battlefield and covered his youngest soldier-son with artillery fire, thus saving his life. Both father and son sustained shrapnel wounds, but intend to regain their strength, pick up their weapons and continue to fight for their native country.

The origin of the phrase “It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness” is in dispute, but the message of hope in the darkest time is irrefutable. Bless the Heroes of Ukraine who stand tall, light held high, defiant of the darkness.

Bulava.org is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the people of Ukraine. Please consider a gift to this “small but mighty” organization. Their light shines brightly.

Cheri L. Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.

