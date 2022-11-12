ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Bridging the Gap...

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

Growing up in Perquimans County, the daily crossing of the Perquimans River was always made better by riding beneath the rustic truss of Hertford’s iconic S-Bridge.

For over a year and a half, that venerable span, stretching across a narrow bend in the river, had been closed to traffic while construction began to replace the aging bridge.

Despite numerous setbacks and frustration within the community, the new bridge opened to residents two weeks ago, finally bridging the gap between downtown Hertford and downtown Winfall once again.

Perquimans County’s four schools exist as two on each side of the river. Spending my life here, I became accustomed to the “criss-cross” of school progression, hopping across the river to and from school.

With around 180 school days, that equals 360 daily crossings to the two schools on the opposite side of the water. Multiply that times seven (I spent seven years in the two other schools) and you get 2,520 crossings, an immense number.

Over those years, you grow familiar with the route. The turns, the narrow width, each rivet and patch of rust and the length of time it takes for the old girl to swing open and close again.

By the time I graduated, gallivanting across the county in my own car, crossing the S-Bridge was like saying hello and goodbye to an old friend each day.

I crossed often again in college, when I would come home from Wilmington for weekends, holidays and school breaks. So let’s just venture to guess around 3,000 crossings from school alone.

When the day came to shut the bridge down for replacement, I drove across it one last time, a bit slower than normal. The typical bumps on either side of the truss span had grown heavier and the signs of decay were apparent. The bridge was on its last legs and it was a bittersweet goodbye as I watched it disappear into the rear view.

No matter which corner of Perquimans County you live in, almost every one of our 13,000 residents have crossed that old bridge at some point or another. We are all used to the openings, the school buses rumbling across one at a time, waving to friends on the causeway and looking out at the turtle log for signs of life.

The bridge has always been a critical link in Perquimans, sitting at the geographic center of a county that stretches across 20 miles from Sandy Cross to Snug Harbor.

It was especially prominent before the bypass was built a half mile to the south – two looming arches of bland concrete rising and falling over the breadth of the water, far from the worn character of its smaller counterpart.

The efforts of Perquimans residents to secure a viable replacement to the S-Bridge should be commended. Years of advocating with NCDOT to replicate the bridge’s historic aesthetic while upgrading the infrastructure of the crossing and keeping the original "S" path is nothing short of tremendous.

It should be noted, too, that the old bridge, in all of her rusted glory, still sits watch over the Perquimans River, as the waterway ebbs and flows southward from its origin amongst the ditches of the Dismal Swamp’s quagmire and timberlands.

At that all-too-famous river bend, overlooking the town of Hertford, the original bridge stays parked, hoping to see new life in the form of a riverfront development recently pitched by the town.

Perhaps one day, at those very shores of Missing Mill Park, residents old and young can venture to the bridge’s storied structure, to walk beneath its beams and think back on what once was, while appreciating what still is.

