Give the holidays a healthy start…

By Lisa Smith Columnist
 4 days ago

Sharing a meal is one of the most effective ways to connect with our fellow man.

Whether we warm last night’s leftovers as we sit with a co-worker in the office lounge, enjoy conversations about our day during family dinners or gather around a large table to celebrate special occasions, we forge kinships.

Food unites us regardless of our differences. Food evokes memories, manifests love and sets us on common ground.

When someone is sick or grieving, we take them food in an effort to ease their pain and to bring them comfort. When we celebrate birthdays, weddings, and awards, we often share a special meal to honor the moment.

We welcome guests into our homes by offering food and drink. When we break bread with those we hold dear, we take mental photographs that can endure a lifetime. Recipes are passed down through generations because food can take us back to a place of peace, joy, and comfort. Food nourishes the spirit as well as the body.

As my boys were growing up, celebratory meals were not limited to “The Big Three” (as I call them): Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. It became my mission to use as many holidays as possible to teach a lesson.

In January and February, on Three Kings’ Day and Mardi Gras, respectively, we always indulged in the luscious cinnamon delight of a King Cake.

Also, in February, Valentine’s Day took center stage with heart-shaped dishes, food, and napkins. St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo and Chinese New Year were all opportunities for my boys to learn about other countries- their traditions, cultures and tastes.

Through the years, I learned ways to create holiday options that were both healthy and appetizing. Orange bell peppers can be hollowed and be made to resemble a turkey’s body. Fill the peppers with your favorite lean ground beef recipe or with chopped vegetables suitable for roasting.

Use an array of colorful bell peppers to create tail feathers. Vegetable trays can be made in the shape of snowmen, Christmas trees or Santa. Let your imagination take flight as you look for festive ways to serve healthy holiday food.

Whether it’s a smiley face pancake served for breakfast on a birthday, your mother’s secret recipe for Thanksgiving stuffing, or Grandpa’s barbecued chicken, we all share memories centered around food.

Eating these foods instantly transports us back to a place and time of shared meals with special people, even if they are no longer with us. We are quickly approaching the time of year when opportunities abound to create healthy meals laced with memories. I challenge you to use your imagination to prepare healthy recipes that will create memories fueled by fun and good health.

For more healthy meal ideas, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.

Lisa Smith is Interim Martin County Extension Director and the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.

