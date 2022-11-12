ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resenting resentment…

By Nate King Columnist
Working together with people who are not like us is important for the greater good of humanity. Yet, often we find ourselves in situations where we begin to resent others – whether it be for political or personal reasons.

Resentment hardens our hearts and can damage our relationships with others. The only thing we should resent is resentment itself. Love, forgiveness and asking for forgiveness can assist us in resenting resentment.

Loving people for who they are is the first step towards resenting resentment. At times this can be extremely difficult. Especially when someone has hurt us.

Loving our neighbors can be hard enough, but what about loving our enemies? It seems like an impossibility.

Acceptance is part of learning to love. When we can accept others for who they are we can access the ability to love them. Acceptance requires putting oneself in the other person’s shoes. Considering someone’s experiences and finding ways to relate also helps us to accept them.

So, if we are to love our enemies instead of resenting them, we must learn more about them. What have they experienced? Where are they from? Why might they react a certain way? Should we forgive them for something that has happened?

Forgiveness is a next step in resenting resentment.

Also, a concept that seems like an impossibility. Being able to forgive requires the openness to let go and move on. Forgiving someone does not require us to continue a relationship with them. It is a personal choice that may require persistence.

When we decide to let go of what has happened our hearts can heal from trauma. Of course, this is easier said than done. I for one will be the first to admit I have a tendency to be prideful and pride can block my ability to forgive.

Knowing these things about ourselves can help us to forgive. There are some actions that may not be forgivable when we experience violent trauma. When we are victims in these situations, we must learn to forgive ourselves for anything we feel was our fault. It was not your fault.

Asking for forgiveness can also help us resent resentment. When we ask someone for forgiveness it requires more than the ability to communicate that we are sorry.

We must consider what we may have done not only intentionally, but unintentionally. Sometimes when we ask for forgiveness, we may not receive it. Receiving forgiveness is the end goal – but simply asking for forgiveness requires us to embrace humility and the desire to change.

Asking for forgiveness requires us to reflect and soften our hearts. When we reflect on our actions and soften our hearts, we can resent resentment.

I encourage you to be mindful of things or people you may resent. Are they hardening your heart? Are they affecting your mental or physical health? Is there someone you can love better?

By learning to resent resentment we can love more fully, forgive others or ourselves, and ask for forgiveness. Making an effort to do these things – even small actions of love – can make the world a better place for us all.

Check out the Tyrrell County Library Facebook page for the programs we are offering at the library this month. Stop by the library to see our new titles! Have a great weekend.

