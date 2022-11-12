Backyard composting FAQs...

Soils can often be improved and made more productive by simply mixing in organic matter. Gardeners should be aware of readily available sources of organic residues, such as grass clippings, scraps of vegetable materials, small twigs and especially fall leaves.

To become usable, these materials should undergo a degree of decomposition. The process by which gardeners convert organic matter for use is called composting, and the usable material is referred to as compost.

What is compost?

Compost is the partially decomposed remains of plants. In its final state of decomposition it is referred to as humus.

Can compost be used as a substitute for fertilizer in the garden?

It can be used as a source of nutrients, however, there are not enough nutrients present in the compost to supply the needs of vegetable crops.

What are the best materials for composting?

Most plant material can be used for composting. Leaves are perhaps the best material because of their availability and organic content. Do not compost diseased plants, weeds with seeds, or invasive weeds; avoid composting feces, meat products or materials contaminated with chemicals.

Do compost piles need turning?

Yes, turn the pile to supply more oxygen for the microbe population and to shift undecomposed material on the edge of the pile to the center where it too will be decomposed.

Do compost piles have offensive odors?

Not as a general rule if composted in a bin with adequate ventilation.

When is compost ready to use?

When the pile returns to normal temperature and the organic material crumbles easily. At this point you should not be able to recognize the material that you put in the original pile. The composting process in the average pile takes about 6 to 8 months, though an ideally mixed and tended pile may take less than 8 weeks to become compost.

How can I use compost?

Compost can be used to enrich the garden, to improve the soil around trees and shrubs, as a soil amendment for houseplants and when screened, as a part of seed-starting mix or lawn top dressing.

For more information about composting, call the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-65895. This article was modified from ‘Composting and Mulching’ by the University of Georgia Extension.