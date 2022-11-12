Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Huskies Use Youthful Boost to End Doldrums, Utah Tech Upset Bid
Freshman guard Keyon Menifield leads Huskies in scoring for second consecutive game.
UW Defensive Limitations Increase with Possible Perryman Loss
Ten football games into the Kalen DeBoer coaching era at the University of Washington have produced signature victories over Oregon and Michigan State, unbridled offense and optimism, plus a sense of program respect that all but disappeared a year ago. Yet for all the progress made, the Huskies uneasily take...
nbcrightnow.com
Analysis: After Kalen DeBoer delivered a program-defining win at Oregon, what will Washington do next?
On Tuesday morning, Edefuan Ulofoshio set the stakes. “It’s a program-defining game,” said the redshirt junior linebacker and leader, four days before UW traveled to Oregon for the first time since 2018. “Whatever coach comes in here … Pac-12 championships, yeah, those are great. But it’s how we play against Oregon that’s ultimately it. If you win against Oregon, they’ll love you forever. If you don’t, you might not be here anymore.”
elisportsnetwork.com
State Football: 4A & 1B Tournaments Recaps
As expected, there were some blowouts in the 1st round of the 4A State Playoffs, but for the most part the matchups were closely contested with near upsets. Here is ESN’s recaps of all the action. 4A First Round. #3 Sumner 31, #14 Woodinville 0. (Sumner, WA) The Woodinville...
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
Tri-City Herald
Julie Anderson got a raw deal in WA Secretary of State race, thanks to ugly partisanship
Julie Anderson was right. The point she was making — about the toxicity of current-day partisan politics, and the need for truth and decency, and the danger of chasing victory and power above all else — is exactly what she stumbled into, headfirst. It’s ironic, I suppose, in...
nbcrightnow.com
The best cities for life without a car in 2023
AUSTIN, Tex.- The online mowing and lawn service platform LawnStarter has ranked 2023's Best Cities to live without a car. LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest American cities across such metrics as walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety. Find out where your city ranks and see the 10 worst cities...
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KREM
Here's what it takes to hold a suspect in jail before trial in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office joined the Des Moines Police Department in condemning a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking instead of holding them in custody before arraignment. Instead, one suspect was released on $100,000 bail, two 17-year-olds...
urbnlivn.com
RedfinNow shuts down, deals coming for their 17 unsold homes in the Seattle area?
Redfin announced this week that they’re shutting down RedfinNow, their “iBuyer”/home-flipping initiative, and will be selling the homes they own as quickly as possible, hoping to have liquidated them all by the second quarter of 2023. Curious about how many homes Redfin owns in the area we...
2 people in their 80s found dead inside Mercer Island home
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two people in their 80s have been found dead inside a home on Mercer Island. Shortly before 10 a.m., Mercer Island police and fire personnel went to a home in the 5500 block of West Mercer Way for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they...
