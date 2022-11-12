ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mourning parents’ childcare petition to be debated in Parliament

By Meg Hill
 4 days ago

A petition created by the parents of a boy who died in a nursery will be debated in Parliament after receiving over 100,000 signatures.

Zoe and Lewis Steeper’s petition calls on the Government to refuse to reduce existing child-adult childcare ratios.

The circumstances of their son’s death is subject to an ongoing police investigation.

In a statement carried by the BBC , a Department for Education spokesperson said “our deepest sympathies are with Oliver Steeper’s family” and “the welfare and safety of children remains a priority”.

“We continue to explore options to improve the availability and affordability of childcare – no decisions have been taken,” the spokesperson added.

