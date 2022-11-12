Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSAA Regional Championships=
Class 6A=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 21, Lafayette Jeff 20
Center Grove 42, Warren Central 32
Hamilton Southeastern 20, Westfield 0
Indpls Cathedral 14, Brownsburg 7
Class 5A=
Castle 31, Bloomington South 14
Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27
Valparaiso 15, Merrillville 14
Whiteland 49, Plainfield 14
Class 4A=
E. Central 35, Evansville Memorial 21
Indpls Roncalli 20, New Palestine 7
Kokomo 42, Columbia City 13
New Prairie 55, Northridge 7
Class 3A=
Indpls Chatard 42, Yorktown 14
Monrovia 26, Owen Valley 21
W. Lafayette 55, Knox 14
Class 2A=
Evansville Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 28
Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Bluffton 6
Linton 60, Lapel 24
Class 1A=
Adams Central 35, Carroll (Flora) 0
Indpls Lutheran 49, Providence 7
N. Decatur 29, Sheridan 14
N. Judson 49, Indpls Park Tudor 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
