stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Spotted At Performance Center
WWE has parted ways with a number of superstars over the last few years, but it’s certainly not uncommon for the company to bring back former wrestlers to coach current talent. Fightful Select reports that former WWE star Kalisto was working as a guest coach and a producer at...
bodyslam.net
Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win
Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
bodyslam.net
WWE Trademarks “Iron Survivor Challenge”, Details Revealed
New matches are always exciting. Recently, WWE trademarked “Iron Survival Challenge” and on the surface, that seems like a random mix of words. What could it possibly be? Well, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported some details regarding the trademark and we now know that it will be a specific match type and even could be revealed as soon as tonight on NXT, but that’s not 100% confirmed.
bodyslam.net
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: 11/13
WWE held a live event on November 13, 2022 from the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Madison, WI (11/13) AJ Styles & Asuka defeats Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. WWE United States Championship: Seth...
bodyslam.net
Final Viewership Number For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Rises
The final viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Brandon Thurston reported on Monday, November 14 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.264 million viewers in final numbers. The show also drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Both of these numbers are up from the November 4 episode’s final numbers.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
bodyslam.net
Monday RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s RAW
This week’s RAW served as a reintroduction to several stars including Mia Yim and Austin Theory. The full producers and backstage notes for this week’s RAW have been provided by Fightful Select. You can read the full list below. – Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali: Adam Pearce –...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership Holds Steady While Key Demo Rating Drops This Week
This week’s edition of Rampage held steady on the viewership front. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is down from the 0.14 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Report: WWE has pitched Stone Cold Steve Austin one more match, potentially at WrestleMania
That workout video that shows Stone Cold Steve Austin ripping through a routine that would make most of us sob like it was nothing might not just be so that he can say he’s the most dangerous podcast host alive. Following up on the inevitable “one more match” speculation that floated around the internet in the wake of said video, Fightful Select reports that WWE has indeed reached out to the Texas Rattlesnake about returning to the ring one more time. Specifically, Sean Ross Sapp’s sources say “WWE at least wants him to do more with the company” and that an...
bodyslam.net
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 11/14/22 – Balor vs Rollins, Riddle vs Gable And More!
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will sure to be an intense one as we build towards WWE Survivor Series. We will see a United States title clash between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins as well as a match between Matt Riddle and Chad Gable. This page will be...
bodyslam.net
New Match Announced For Ladies Night Out 12 – 11/27/22
WrestleCade weekend is going down from November 25th to November 27th with an action packed weekend of Pro-Wrestling. One of the shows taking place that weekend is Ladies Night Out 12, a card action packed with women’s wrestling. The event goes down November 27th at 1PM EST from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Now, a new match has been announced for the show. Title Match Network, which is the stream host for the event, announced that Independent standout Janai Kai will take on La Rosa Negra in singles action. Many more talent are announced for the show and you can see the card so far below.
bodyslam.net
OWA Fight 4 Pride Results (11/11/22)
Ohio Wrestling Alliance held its OWA Fight 4 Pride event on November 11 from the King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Isaiah Broner def. Ashton Starr. – Pretty Flawless def. The Ody. –...
bodyslam.net
Hit Row Signed To Three Year Deal With WWE
If you’re a fan of Hit Row, you’ll be happy. Hit Row was released by WWE nearly instantly after they were brought up to Smackdown from NXT. That was during the Vince McMahon era. Now, under the Triple H regime, Hit Row was brought back as well as several other stars such as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and more. But, how long have they signed for? Well, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported on some details for Hit Row’s contracts, noting that they all signed identical three year deals.
bodyslam.net
Tea & Tights – Brit Wres Round Up: Ep. 90 We Did Commentary
It’s time for another episode of Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights Podcast. Big Daddy Dan returns to the show as he and Andy discuss recently providing commentary for Phenomenal Elite Wrestling, “Toil and Trouble” show. Andy and Dan also discuss news such AEW confirmed to be coming to the UK, Will Ospreay getting another 5 star match award from Dave Meltzer and more. They also look ahead to some of the shows happening in the UK in the next two weeks including PROGRESS Wrestling, Rev Pro UK, British Wrestling Revolution, Resurgence Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling and more.
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
bodyslam.net
Wheeler Yuta Calls MJF A “Fountain Of Untapped Potential”
Recently, a Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about how there’s more of MJF to come. Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on the latest episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show’s ‘MackMania’. Yuta was asked to express his thoughts about MJF. “Ah man, I should’ve...
bodyslam.net
Jeff Jarrett Explains His Shot At Braun Strowman For Being “Tone Deaf”
Jeff Jarrett explains his shot at The Monster Of All Monsters. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jeff Jarrett’s opinions were featured on a recent edition of his My World podcast. On AEW Dynamite, he addressed his recent comments where he took shots at Triple H, Braun Strowman, and WWE.
bodyslam.net
Bret Hart Wishes He Never Went To WCW, Wouldn’t Have Had To Wrestle Goldberg
Any chance he can, Bret Hart will take shots at Goldberg and it’s always hilarious. At Survivor Series 1997, the infamous Montreal Screwjob happened when Vince McMahon forced the timekeeper to ring the bell as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter during the WWF Championship main event, awarding Michaels the victory when Bret never actually tapped. Bret Hart quickly left WWF after and headed to WCW. For years, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels did not see eye to eye. But, as time passed, Bret Hart made up with Vince in his 2005 WWE return and then eventually made up with Shawn as well. Now, Bret spoke to The Ringer where he discussed when he decided to let bygones be bygones with Shawn Michaels.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
bodyslam.net
Matches and Debuts Set For 11/22/22 WWE NXT
WWE NXT – November 22. NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
