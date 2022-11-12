Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Kimberly returns to state, looking for another title
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- For the first time since 2018, Kimberly is back at the state football championships. OK, four years isn't that long of a drought, but after the Papermakers visited Camp Randall Stadium from 2013-18, and won five straight state titles, it seems much longer. As for the players,...
Fox11online.com
Donald Driver softball game back in 2023
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Donald Driver Charity Softball Game is back at Fox Cities Stadium in 2023 and Jordy Nelson is making his return. Driver, Nelson and past Packers Super Bowl Champions will face off with current stars on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets for...
Fox11online.com
Titletown's ice skating rink now open for the season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Titletown ice skating rink is now open for the season. Skaters of all skill levels ventured out for opening day Monday. "Oh, it's so much! Glad to be back," said Gaven Haldemann. "Got the skate freshened up from last year. Last year was a little sketchy --ate it around every corner, but, yeah, it is nice to be back out in the nice weather, not too cold out."
Fox11online.com
3 Green Bay middle schools failing to meet state expectations
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Three out of four of Green Bay's traditional middle schools are failing to meet state expectations. That's according to the 2021-2022 State Report Cards from the Department of Public Instruction. The Green Bay Area Public School District had five total schools that did not meet State Report...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the Season with Green Bay Olive Oil Co.
Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some fun entertaining ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or seasonally at their Fish Creek location - 4083 Main Street. For...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Drive continues Tuesday in Menasha for St. Joseph Food Program
MENASHA (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Tuesday is a collection...
Fox11online.com
Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh to reopen Friday
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A main road going through the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus is set to reopen by the weekend. The city of Oshkosh expects Algoma Boulevard to reopen between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue Friday morning. Algoma Boulevard has been closed for construction since the spring. Material delivery delays...
Fox11online.com
Festival Foods Turkey Trot returns for 15th year
(WLUK) -- Lace up your running shoes before gathering around the dinner table for that Thanksgiving feast. This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. Events are held Thanksgiving day throughout a variety of communities. In northeast Wisconsin, Turkey Trots are planned for Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Oshkosh.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's mayor breaks tie to pass 2023 budget
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It was take two Tuesday night for Green Bay's city council in attempting to pass a budget for next year. With a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Eric Genrich, the council passed a budget after failing to do so during the original budget meeting last Thursday. Combining...
Fox11online.com
Looking down on the lakefront in Algoma with SKYFOX | VIDEO
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- The picturesque city of Algoma is the setting for SKYFOX's latest flight. Lake Michigan makes for scenic views from the air. Visitors arriving by water are greeted by the Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse. The red steel tower was built in 1932 at a location that had been occupied by lighthouses dating back to the late 19th century. Modern LED lights were installed in 2019.
Fox11online.com
Death on Appleton's west side considered suspicious
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are investigating a suspicious death. Police were called to a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a possible deceased person. When officers arrived, they confirmed the death. The circumstances surrounding the death are under...
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket to downtown Green Bay
Brooke from On Broadway Inc. joined Living with Amy to talk about their newest event - a Christkindlmarket coming to downtown Green Bay. The pilot series will feature a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over...
Fox11online.com
'Wild mustang' that swam in bay captured in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A horse described as a "wild mustang" that had been loose in Door County was captured Monday morning in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page just before 2:15 p.m. that the horse had been secured. A pair of sightings were previously reported on Monday.
Fox11online.com
Bellin Run Shoe Drive gives new life to old shoes
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Give new life to your old running shoes!. The Two-Day Bellin Run Shoe Drive kicks-off today in Green Bay. The Bellin Shoe Drive is patterning with Sneakers4Funds to collect gently worn, used and new sneakers and running shoes, which will provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations who seek to help themselves out of poverty with work. Sneakers4Funds will donate a set amount to the Bellin Run and our charity partners for each pound of shoes collected.
Fox11online.com
Chapel Hart coming to Meyer Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A country music trio with Mississippi roots and Louisiana spice is coming to Green Bay. Chapel Hart is coming to the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. as part of the group's Glory Days Tour. The trio took home four honors at last...
Fox11online.com
The Weidner to host three shows of The Nutcracker
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the most beloved holiday ballets is coming to Green Bay. The Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) will perform three shows of The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27. The performance features NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet. The...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Where to Hunt
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- As Deer Hunt 2022 approaches hundreds of thousands of people are gearing up for that chance to bag that trophy deer. But where do you go to find that big buck? The Department of Natural Resources says securing access to hunting land is something that can be a problem many people have to deal with.
Fox11online.com
St. Joe's Food Pantry receives $2,500, food donations through FOX 11 Food Project
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin is coming together to support those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks continued Tuesday in Menasha to support St. Joe's Food Pantry in the Fox Valley. Donations were collected for 12 hours at a Menasha Festival Foods;...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices make significant drop
(WLUK) -- What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Turkeys to be donated on behalf of donors at blood drives Friday
(WLUK) -- You can donate blood and donate a Thanksgiving turkey at the same time this week. The Community Blood Center is hosting blood drives in the Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay areas on Friday. The drives are located at:. Community First Champion Center. 5000 W. Champion Dr., Grand Chute.
