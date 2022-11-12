Read full article on original website
Tyrus Calls Out “Woke Haters” Following Worlds Title Win
Tyrus is responding to the hate. Over the weekend, NWA held its Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View event where Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. After the result of the match, fans immediately took to social media to share their displeasures with NWA’s decision to put the title on Tyrus, but now he’s firing back. Tyrus took to Twitter to say that the woke haters and trolls build his self esteem.
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: 11/13
WWE held a live event on November 13, 2022 from the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Madison, WI (11/13) AJ Styles & Asuka defeats Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. WWE United States Championship: Seth...
AEW Rampage Viewership Holds Steady While Key Demo Rating Drops This Week
This week’s edition of Rampage held steady on the viewership front. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is down from the 0.14 demo that the show drew last Friday.
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
Final Viewership Number For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Rises
The final viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Brandon Thurston reported on Monday, November 14 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.264 million viewers in final numbers. The show also drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Both of these numbers are up from the November 4 episode’s final numbers.
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 11/14/22 – Balor vs Rollins, Riddle vs Gable And More!
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will sure to be an intense one as we build towards WWE Survivor Series. We will see a United States title clash between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins as well as a match between Matt Riddle and Chad Gable. This page will be...
Iron Survivor Challenge Match Details Revealed On NXT
We now know what an Iron Survivor Challenge Match is. Shawn Michaels has been teasing a big announcement for NXT TV and finally, he did. Early Tuesday afternoon it was revealed that WWE had trademarked “Iron Survival Challenge” with many under the belief that it had to do with Shawn Michaels NXT announcement and it sure was. Shawn Michaels made an appearance on NXT TV to announce that a new match type, The Iron Survivor Challenge, will be coming to NXT. The match was described as five competitors and a 25-minute time limit. Two competitors will start the match and a new competitor will enter every 5 minutes, the object of the match is to have the most points before the end of the time limit. Points can be earned by pinfall, submission, or disqualification. Whoever loses a fall must spend 90 seconds in a penalty box as punishment.
Bret Hart Wishes He Never Went To WCW, Wouldn’t Have Had To Wrestle Goldberg
Any chance he can, Bret Hart will take shots at Goldberg and it’s always hilarious. At Survivor Series 1997, the infamous Montreal Screwjob happened when Vince McMahon forced the timekeeper to ring the bell as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter during the WWF Championship main event, awarding Michaels the victory when Bret never actually tapped. Bret Hart quickly left WWF after and headed to WCW. For years, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels did not see eye to eye. But, as time passed, Bret Hart made up with Vince in his 2005 WWE return and then eventually made up with Shawn as well. Now, Bret spoke to The Ringer where he discussed when he decided to let bygones be bygones with Shawn Michaels.
Where Da Party At? They’re Back On 11/20/22
Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole are collectively known as “Da Party” and were a huge part of UpUpDownDown before they all went their separate ways in different companies. But, now they’re back. All four have been teasing something on social media and now we know what it is. Today, they dropped a video revealing that Da Party will be reuniting on November 20th live on Twitch at 10PM. You can watch the stream on the following twitch channels: TheSweetzLive, ClaudiosCafe or TheChugs.
Worst Money In The Bank Cash-In of All Time? Saraya Cleared, Samoa Joe Turns On Wardlow, And More!
PipeBomb Wrestling Podcast – Season 3, Ep. 95: Worst Money In The Bank Cash-In of All Time?. On this episode, Chris Belcher and Andy York breakdown everything that has happened in the world of wrestling! They talk about the fallout from Crown Jewel, and where we go from here. Was Austin Theory the worst cash-in of all time? Andy and Chris give their opinion on what went wrong with Austin Theory’s Cash-In.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
World Of Sport Set For Relaunch, Nick Aldis And Mickie James Contacted
Inside The Ropes were the first to report the news of the World Of Sport relaunch and they’ve reached out to former NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis and former multi-time Women’s Champion, Mickie James to participate. This wouldn’t be the first time they “relaunched” as they had a one off show for New Years Eve back in 2016 and then a one season run in 2018 that led to a 2019 tour. But now, it looks like World Of Spirt is set to make yet another comeback and said they have a number of different approaches this time. One of the approaches happens to be a NWA style broadcast which would help the promotion run low-cost, free-to-air television shows from a studio, alongside live events.
Monday RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s RAW
This week’s RAW served as a reintroduction to several stars including Mia Yim and Austin Theory. The full producers and backstage notes for this week’s RAW have been provided by Fightful Select. You can read the full list below. – Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali: Adam Pearce –...
Jeff Jarrett Explains His Shot At Braun Strowman For Being “Tone Deaf”
Jeff Jarrett explains his shot at The Monster Of All Monsters. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jeff Jarrett’s opinions were featured on a recent edition of his My World podcast. On AEW Dynamite, he addressed his recent comments where he took shots at Triple H, Braun Strowman, and WWE.
Current 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV Card
AEW presents their 4th annual Full Gear PPV, this coming Saturday night November 19th, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event will be available for purchase via Bleacher Report. Additional matches may be announced this week on AEW Programming, but currently as of the time of...
AEW Full Gear: Greatest Matches in History
AEW Full Gear is approaching fast. On Saturday November 17th, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling will present the fourth installment of the pay-per-view and it is looking like another fascinating card filled with title matches and grudge matches that should fill up a wrestling fan’s intrigue to pay attention on Saturday.
Kazuchika Okada Wants Match With The Rock
Recently, Okada made an appearance at a promotional event for the release of the Japanese dub of DC Studios’ Black Adam movie. Okada is set to make a cameo appearance as a voice actor in the Japanese dub, though it is unknown who Okada is set to play. While...
Tea & Tights – Brit Wres Round Up: Ep. 90 We Did Commentary
It’s time for another episode of Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights Podcast. Big Daddy Dan returns to the show as he and Andy discuss recently providing commentary for Phenomenal Elite Wrestling, “Toil and Trouble” show. Andy and Dan also discuss news such AEW confirmed to be coming to the UK, Will Ospreay getting another 5 star match award from Dave Meltzer and more. They also look ahead to some of the shows happening in the UK in the next two weeks including PROGRESS Wrestling, Rev Pro UK, British Wrestling Revolution, Resurgence Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling and more.
Wheeler Yuta Calls MJF A “Fountain Of Untapped Potential”
Recently, a Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about how there’s more of MJF to come. Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on the latest episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show’s ‘MackMania’. Yuta was asked to express his thoughts about MJF. “Ah man, I should’ve...
Kevin Owens Injured At WWE Live Event On Sunday
It seems Kevin Owens has suffered an injury. WWE held their Sunday Stunner live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to a fan in attendance, Owens “planted his right knee and seems to be hurt. Owens defeated Theory in the match, so he could have just been selling his injury...
