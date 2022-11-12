ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

NPower teaches veterans tech skills for free

By Ella Sogomonian
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUI8v_0j8CNtKt00

(KRON) – A nonprofit is preparing veterans and their spouses for a career in tech… for free. It’s called ‘N-Power’ and they have classes and job training in seven states, including programs right here in the Bay Area.

N-Power is for veterans, their spouses of any age, and young adults from underserved communities between 18 and 26 years old. I’m told all they need is a high school diploma and an interest in tech.

Bay Area Vietnam vets take life-changing honor flight

It’s a free course for 16 weeks – a combination of tech training and certification for careers in IT, cyber security, and cloud computing, among other things. They also help graduates land jobs.

The executive director of N-Power, Chris Starling, is a Marine corps veteran of 26 years. He served 10 overseas deployments and three combat tours.

He knows how hard transitioning to civilian life can be. People can apply at any time, but he recommends having a plan ahead of time. Starling also shared why military vets are well suited for a career in tech.

“Tech is a natural way to go for veterans. Military people have a real good idea about how to follow instructions there on time. They use initiative, and especially in the realm of cybersecurity where you are in many ways defending a network to take your mindset from defending terrain, to defending a network.”

N-power reports 80 percent of their students graduate and get jobs at companies including General Dynamics, and TD Bank.

Starling is also putting out a call to more employers who want to partner up with N-Power to help hire graduates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
SARATOGA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRON4 News

Armed robbery suspects sought by Suisun City police

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Suisun City Police Department. On Sunday night around 11:55 p.m. a call came into dispatch about a vehicle that had crashed into a fence near a business in […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
Laurinburg Exchange

Honoring our local veterans

C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII. Johnny E. Cribb – six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne. 1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975.
KRON4 News

VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

The roles of the various branches of the U.S. military

Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country’s military. Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The day should...
KRON4 News

Illegal sideshow in San Jose leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Denver

Colleague Network helps veterans shift back into the civilian workforce

The transition from military life back to civilian life can often be very difficult for those returning from military duty. HealthONE's Veterans Colleague Network offers support and inclusion for those who need help adjusting back to the civilian workforce. David Welcom is the VP of cardiovascular services at Sky Ridge and a former Army medical specialist. He is a chairperson for HealthONE's Veterans Colleague Network and explains that the network locally has over 50 members who are able to come together and support one another. He uses his own personal experience to help others. "It was difficult at the beginning; I was floundering a little bit… You kind of have a direction but you don't."Welcom describes ways the network can help, for example translating military experience into workplace-friendly language on a resume. HealthONE has nine Colleague Networks including a Women's Colleague Network, Black Colleague Network, LGBTQ+ Colleague Network, and a Mental Health and Wellness Colleague Network. These networks represent groups of individuals that have often been overlooked or marginalized in the business community.
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

51K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy