A flock of manacing turkeys were spied intimidating a passerby on the streets of Brookline, Massachusetts.Filmmaker Patrick Maguire captured the moment the birds ganged up on him, strutting along the street ahead of Thanksgiving. “They’re still comin’ at me. Standing my ground, just gonna stand here and see what happens, I think. Maybe I’ll start running,” he can be heard saying.The flock even cause a car to come to a halt, with Maguire telling the driver it’s a “daily occurrence.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of IstanbulMartin Lewis shares Christmas shopping tips and savings hacks for festive seasonAmazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees ‘as early as this week’

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO