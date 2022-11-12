ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

Flock of turkeys spotted intimidating passersby ahead of Thanksgiving

A flock of manacing turkeys were spied intimidating a passerby on the streets of Brookline, Massachusetts.Filmmaker Patrick Maguire captured the moment the birds ganged up on him, strutting along the street ahead of Thanksgiving. “They’re still comin’ at me. Standing my ground, just gonna stand here and see what happens, I think. Maybe I’ll start running,” he can be heard saying.The flock even cause a car to come to a halt, with Maguire telling the driver it’s a “daily occurrence.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of IstanbulMartin Lewis shares Christmas shopping tips and savings hacks for festive seasonAmazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees ‘as early as this week’
MassLive.com

How to find and destroy eggs laid by invasive spotted lanternflies

Invasive species experts say that now is the time to find and destroy eggs laid by spotted lanternflies to control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. The species is native to Asia, namely China, India and Vietnam, according to PestWorld.org. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit disease and isn’t dangerous to humans, it can be harmful to various types of plants, according to environmental experts.
