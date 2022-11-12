Read full article on original website
Flock of turkeys spotted intimidating passersby ahead of Thanksgiving
A flock of manacing turkeys were spied intimidating a passerby on the streets of Brookline, Massachusetts.Filmmaker Patrick Maguire captured the moment the birds ganged up on him, strutting along the street ahead of Thanksgiving. “They’re still comin’ at me. Standing my ground, just gonna stand here and see what happens, I think. Maybe I’ll start running,” he can be heard saying.The flock even cause a car to come to a halt, with Maguire telling the driver it’s a “daily occurrence.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of IstanbulMartin Lewis shares Christmas shopping tips and savings hacks for festive seasonAmazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees ‘as early as this week’
Police Commission votes to use Westfield State University officers at big events
WESTFIELD — The Police Commission recently approved an agreement with the Westfield State University Police to use their officers to fill the gap left by the absence of reserve and auxiliary officers. Police Chief Lawrence Valliere said that the commission voted to add 13 WSU officers to the list...
How to find and destroy eggs laid by invasive spotted lanternflies
Invasive species experts say that now is the time to find and destroy eggs laid by spotted lanternflies to control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. The species is native to Asia, namely China, India and Vietnam, according to PestWorld.org. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit disease and isn’t dangerous to humans, it can be harmful to various types of plants, according to environmental experts.
A conservative group is targeting Mass. schools for teaching about race, gender, sexuality
In early October, a conservative nonprofit organization, filed a civil rights complaint against Newton North High School, accusing the school of racial discrimination for allegedly excluding non-students of color in participating in a school play. In the complaint, the group Parents Defending Education claims that auditions for Newton North’s student-led...
Here are the states raising minimum wage in 2023; 4 top $15 per hour
Multiple states are raising minimum wage in 2023, including Massachusetts. Minimum wage is currently $14.25 per hour in Massachusetts. But it’ll increase to $15 per hour for employees who are not tipped on Jan. 1, 2023. For those who are tipped, they’ll be receiving at least $6.75 per hour.
