Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Golden City Boys Basketball
Golden City boys basketball is looking for a fourth consecutive season with at least 18 wins with one of the best small school scorers in the area returning to lead the way. Josh Reeves enters his senior year coming off a junior campaign that saw him average 21.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assist and 2.6 steals on his way to Class 1 All-State honors. Reeves is first and third in school history in three-point makes in a single season with 85 and 75. He should break the career record early this season.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Verona Girls Basketball
Verona girls basketball has a new head coach in Jacob Well coming off a three-win season a year ago. The Wildcats return a solid core of players with a deep freshman class expected to contribute this season. Violet Tosh, America Castillo and Aubrey Baker will be team leaders. Well on...
Carthage Relying on Experience & Senior Leadership ahead of Quarterfinal Matchup
After Carthage defeating Republic for the Class 5 District 6 Championship, they had to turnaround real quick to prepare for their quarterfinals matchup with Lebanon. The Lebanon Yellowjackets are 11-1 on the season, and the game will be this Saturday at Lebanon High School with a kick-off set for 2:00 p.m. Carthage is going to […]
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 All-State volleyball teams released
The Missouri Volleyball Coaches Association has released its 2022 all-state volleyball teams. Click the links below to see the selections for each class.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Cassville Wrestling
Cassville wrestling will be led by a quartet of returning state placers this year. The Wildcats return two state placers on the boys side and state runner-up Annie Moore and fifth place finisher Faith James to the girls team. Moore is one of the state’s more accomplished wrestlers. She qualified...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: McDonald County Wrestling
When wrestling coach Josh Factor projects an intriguing outlook for this winter, you can sense his excitement about McDonald County High School’s wrestlers. The boys team returns 10 starters, including five state qualifiers – notably a former state runner-up in Blaine Ortiz and a third-place finisher in Samuel Murphy.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Glendale Wrestling
One of the more optimistic high school coaches you’ll ever meet is Bud Donnell, who is about to enter his 21st year as a high school wrestling coach and his 11th at Glendale High School. Over those years, the Falcons have had success, with individuals qualifying for state or...
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
KFVS12
Missouri deer season opening weekend
Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on Saturday. Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo. People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock 'N Roll Drive Inn today.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
ktvo.com
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
krcgtv.com
Missouri hunters take 4% more deer than last year on first weekend of season
The Missouri Department of Conservation released the numbers for the first weekend of firearm deer season. On November 12 and 13, hunters in Missouri took 93,355 deer. In 2021, Missouri hunters took 89,939 deer on the first weekend. Of those deer, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,259 were button bucks, and...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
abc17news.com
Tracking accumulating snow starting late tonight
TONIGHT: Light rain showers quickly turn over to snow showers after sunset as temperatures drop. Expect snow showers to continue overnight into early Tuesday morning. Accumulation between 1-3". Lows around 30. TOMORROW: Snow showers coming to an end early, but clouds and flurries stick around. Roads may be slick through...
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri
Precipitation had started falling in parts of Mid-Missouri by nightfall on Monday as the region was expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. The post Weather cameras show conditions around Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
UPDATED 4:30 pm November 14: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of northern Missouri beginning tonight
Light snow is expected to overspread northern Missouri from southwest to northeast this evening and continue through much of the overnight period before ending from west to east on Tuesday morning. One to three inches of snow is expected for most locations. Expect slippery road conditions, especially on the Tuesday...
kwos.com
Snow predicted overnight
A rain – snow mix is on the way tonight. Mid – Missouri could see anywhere from a trace to two inches of snow overnight. Roads could be slippery in the morning. Temperatures will be back in the 40’s later in the day Tuesday.
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
Comments / 0