ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Golden City Boys Basketball

Golden City boys basketball is looking for a fourth consecutive season with at least 18 wins with one of the best small school scorers in the area returning to lead the way. Josh Reeves enters his senior year coming off a junior campaign that saw him average 21.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assist and 2.6 steals on his way to Class 1 All-State honors. Reeves is first and third in school history in three-point makes in a single season with 85 and 75. He should break the career record early this season.
GOLDEN CITY, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Verona Girls Basketball

Verona girls basketball has a new head coach in Jacob Well coming off a three-win season a year ago. The Wildcats return a solid core of players with a deep freshman class expected to contribute this season. Violet Tosh, America Castillo and Aubrey Baker will be team leaders. Well on...
VERONA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Cassville Wrestling

Cassville wrestling will be led by a quartet of returning state placers this year. The Wildcats return two state placers on the boys side and state runner-up Annie Moore and fifth place finisher Faith James to the girls team. Moore is one of the state’s more accomplished wrestlers. She qualified...
CASSVILLE, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: McDonald County Wrestling

When wrestling coach Josh Factor projects an intriguing outlook for this winter, you can sense his excitement about McDonald County High School’s wrestlers. The boys team returns 10 starters, including five state qualifiers – notably a former state runner-up in Blaine Ortiz and a third-place finisher in Samuel Murphy.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Glendale Wrestling

One of the more optimistic high school coaches you’ll ever meet is Bud Donnell, who is about to enter his 21st year as a high school wrestling coach and his 11th at Glendale High School. Over those years, the Falcons have had success, with individuals qualifying for state or...
GLENDALE, MO
Missourinet

Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday

Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri deer season opening weekend

Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on Saturday. Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo. People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock 'N Roll Drive Inn today.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71

A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking accumulating snow starting late tonight

TONIGHT: Light rain showers quickly turn over to snow showers after sunset as temperatures drop. Expect snow showers to continue overnight into early Tuesday morning. Accumulation between 1-3". Lows around 30. TOMORROW: Snow showers coming to an end early, but clouds and flurries stick around. Roads may be slick through...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Snow predicted overnight

A rain – snow mix is on the way tonight. Mid – Missouri could see anywhere from a trace to two inches of snow overnight. Roads could be slippery in the morning. Temperatures will be back in the 40’s later in the day Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy