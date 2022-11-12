Golden City boys basketball is looking for a fourth consecutive season with at least 18 wins with one of the best small school scorers in the area returning to lead the way. Josh Reeves enters his senior year coming off a junior campaign that saw him average 21.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assist and 2.6 steals on his way to Class 1 All-State honors. Reeves is first and third in school history in three-point makes in a single season with 85 and 75. He should break the career record early this season.

GOLDEN CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO