Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Seymour Boys Basketball
Seymour bounced back from a nine-win season in 2020-21 with a 19-win campaign last winter. A senior-laden group will look to lead the team past the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2009-10 this season. Those seniors include Chade Noble, Kason Richards, Dylan Henry, Eli Nunnally and Bill Daily.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Cassville Girls Basketball
Clayton Bagby enters his first season as head coach of the Cassville girls basketball program looking to instill toughness and togetherness into his new team. “(We want to be) tough-minded, never-quit, team-first players,” Bagby said. “There will be a lot of parity in conference and districts, so we will need to bring it every day, improve every day, and hopefully put ourselves in a position to be competitive come districts and take advantage in the 50/50 games.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Pleasant Hope Girls Basketball
Scott Wolf takes over as head coach of the Pleasant Hope girls basketball team this year. He inherits a team with two returning all-conference players coming off a 12-win season. Those 12 wins were the most for the program since the 2012-13 season. The returning all-conference senior guards are Jaylin...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Carl Junction Wrestling
Carl Junction wrestling coach Mike Frizzell has been looking forward to the upcoming season since last March, and for good reason. The Bulldogs sent seven wrestlers to state last winter and came away with two state placers – both of them are back, as are six of those seven qualifiers. Overall, Carl Junction returns five wrestlers who won at least 30 matches last year, and a sixth who won 29.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Cassville Wrestling
Cassville wrestling will be led by a quartet of returning state placers this year. The Wildcats return two state placers on the boys side and state runner-up Annie Moore and fifth place finisher Faith James to the girls team. Moore is one of the state’s more accomplished wrestlers. She qualified...
Ozark Sports Zone
Drury’s DaMitz-Holt named GLVC Player of the Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Drury guard Kaylee DaMitz-Holt was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performance in two games during the week of Nov. 11-12. DaMitz-Holt averaged 25.5 points while going 17 for 29 from the field in two games as well as 8 of 15 from three-point range. In addition to shooting 59 percent from the field, the graduate student from Preston, Missouri, went 9 for 13 from the free-throw line. DaMitz-Holt had 18 points in 26 minutes of play last Friday against Kentucky Wesleyan, then followed that performance by scoring 33 points a day later against Trevecca Nazarene. She went 7 of 11 from three against the Trojans and put up a clutch 11-point fourth quarter to seal the win.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Monett Wrestling
It’s Year 3 for wrestling coach Ben Hohensee at Monett High School, where the program has traditionally had team and individual success. However, last year became a tough experience. The team didn’t win any of its 10 duals. And the roster outlook this year is much thinner than in years past.
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears cruise past Saint Louis for Beth Cunningham’s first MSU win
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball earned its first victory of the season with a 71-55 win over Saint Louis here Tuesday night. Sophomore Isabelle Delarue’s career-high 18 points and a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double from sophomore Indya Green set the tone for the Lady Bears on the night.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Hollister Wrestling
There is a buzz on the mat at Hollister, where freshman Bryson Whitman will make his long-awaited varsity debut this season. Since moving to Hollister from Colorado two years ago, Whitman captured Big Eight Conference Tournament championships at the junior high level the past two winters. He will compete at...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Logan-Rogersville Wrestling
Over the years, Logan-Rogersville High School has produced a number of competitive wrestlers. And so it’s no wonder that wrestling coach Jason Carter is excited about the upcoming winter, which marks his seventh at the school. You see, there are 10 returning starters, including four returning state qualifiers. And...
Ozark Sports Zone
Vote Now for the Photo of the Week
Vote now in the Play It Again Sports Photo of the Week contest. Each week we will nominate photos taken by O-Zone and nominate them for the Photo of the Week. The winner will receive a free framed photo courtesy of Play It Again Sports. See previous winners at the bottom.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: McDonald County Wrestling
When wrestling coach Josh Factor projects an intriguing outlook for this winter, you can sense his excitement about McDonald County High School’s wrestlers. The boys team returns 10 starters, including five state qualifiers – notably a former state runner-up in Blaine Ortiz and a third-place finisher in Samuel Murphy.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Lebanon Wrestling
For the first time since 1998, the Lebanon High School wrestling program will have a new coach. Call it big shoes to fill for Nathan Rogers, a nine-year assistant under former coach Randy Roark, who retired after last season. “Lebanon has a great tradition of success. I am not looking...
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic’s Broc Smith faces cancer head on with Evangel
It didn’t take long for Republic’s Broc Smith to fit in with Evangel basketball. “Coach Capel was phenomenal from the get-go,” said Broc’s dad, Wes Smith. It was 2021, and Bert Capel had just been hired as head men’s basketball coach at Evangel. He wasted no time trying to bring Broc with him. “He [Broc] was my first recruit when I first got the job,” Capel said. “In my mind, he was going to be a big piece of the puzzle.”
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State’s Braswell named Valley Special Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS – Missouri State cornerback and return specialist Montrae Braswell (Avon Park, Fla.) was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Braswell’s clutch 56-yard kickoff return in the second quarter of Saturday’s senior day game against visiting Youngstown State set...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 All-State volleyball teams released
The Missouri Volleyball Coaches Association has released its 2022 all-state volleyball teams. Click the links below to see the selections for each class.
kcur.org
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
KRMS Radio
Longtime Lake Area Broadcaster Passes Away Over The Weekend
KRMS and Missouri have lost one of our own…as longtime news and talk radio professional Jim Bohanan died on Saturday at the age of 78. The most recently Washington DC based right of center radio host, who’s namesake program is syndicated coast-to-coast and was carried here at News/Talk KRMS for decades has passed away at a hospice facility, following a battle with cancer.
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
Hiland Dairy plant in Springfield, Missouri wins quality awards
Edwardsville, Ill. (WEHT) – Prairie Farms Dairy and its joint venture partner, Hiland Dairy, won over 40 awards at the QCS Purchasing Cooperative Annual Leadership Conference in San Diego. The Prairie Farms plant in Dubuque, Iowa, won the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Fluid Milk Award (DQE). Officials say this is one of QCS’ highest quality […]
Comments / 0