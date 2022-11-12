SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Drury guard Kaylee DaMitz-Holt was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performance in two games during the week of Nov. 11-12. DaMitz-Holt averaged 25.5 points while going 17 for 29 from the field in two games as well as 8 of 15 from three-point range. In addition to shooting 59 percent from the field, the graduate student from Preston, Missouri, went 9 for 13 from the free-throw line. DaMitz-Holt had 18 points in 26 minutes of play last Friday against Kentucky Wesleyan, then followed that performance by scoring 33 points a day later against Trevecca Nazarene. She went 7 of 11 from three against the Trojans and put up a clutch 11-point fourth quarter to seal the win.

