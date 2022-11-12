Read full article on original website
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Aurora Girls Basketball
Jason Cole takes over as head coach of the Aurora girls basketball program this season. Cole made previous stops at Exeter and East Newton where he compiled a 208-96 overall record including a state championship in 2009 and state runner-up finish in 2011. He takes over a program seeking to...
Ozark Sports Zone
Drury’s DaMitz-Holt named GLVC Player of the Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Drury guard Kaylee DaMitz-Holt was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performance in two games during the week of Nov. 11-12. DaMitz-Holt averaged 25.5 points while going 17 for 29 from the field in two games as well as 8 of 15 from three-point range. In addition to shooting 59 percent from the field, the graduate student from Preston, Missouri, went 9 for 13 from the free-throw line. DaMitz-Holt had 18 points in 26 minutes of play last Friday against Kentucky Wesleyan, then followed that performance by scoring 33 points a day later against Trevecca Nazarene. She went 7 of 11 from three against the Trojans and put up a clutch 11-point fourth quarter to seal the win.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Golden City Boys Basketball
Golden City boys basketball is looking for a fourth consecutive season with at least 18 wins with one of the best small school scorers in the area returning to lead the way. Josh Reeves enters his senior year coming off a junior campaign that saw him average 21.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assist and 2.6 steals on his way to Class 1 All-State honors. Reeves is first and third in school history in three-point makes in a single season with 85 and 75. He should break the career record early this season.
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears cruise past Saint Louis for Beth Cunningham’s first MSU win
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball earned its first victory of the season with a 71-55 win over Saint Louis here Tuesday night. Sophomore Isabelle Delarue’s career-high 18 points and a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double from sophomore Indya Green set the tone for the Lady Bears on the night.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Lockwood Boys Basketball
Lockwood boys basketball is aiming for a fourth straight season with at least 17 wins. The Tigers are coming off an 18-9 season a year ago. Senior Eli Kerr and junior Henry Schnelle will be team leaders. “Both young men act as a quarterback for our football team and share...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Pleasant Hope Girls Basketball
Scott Wolf takes over as head coach of the Pleasant Hope girls basketball team this year. He inherits a team with two returning all-conference players coming off a 12-win season. Those 12 wins were the most for the program since the 2012-13 season. The returning all-conference senior guards are Jaylin...
Ozark Sports Zone
Vote Now for the Photo of the Week
Vote now in the Play It Again Sports Photo of the Week contest. Each week we will nominate photos taken by O-Zone and nominate them for the Photo of the Week. The winner will receive a free framed photo courtesy of Play It Again Sports. See previous winners at the bottom.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 All-State volleyball teams released
The Missouri Volleyball Coaches Association has released its 2022 all-state volleyball teams. Click the links below to see the selections for each class.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Monett Wrestling
It’s Year 3 for wrestling coach Ben Hohensee at Monett High School, where the program has traditionally had team and individual success. However, last year became a tough experience. The team didn’t win any of its 10 duals. And the roster outlook this year is much thinner than in years past.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Logan-Rogersville Wrestling
Over the years, Logan-Rogersville High School has produced a number of competitive wrestlers. And so it’s no wonder that wrestling coach Jason Carter is excited about the upcoming winter, which marks his seventh at the school. You see, there are 10 returning starters, including four returning state qualifiers. And...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears win third-straight MVC Tourney title in shutout fashion
SPRINGFIELD – A single goal and 90 minutes of dominant defense saw the Missouri State men’s soccer team claim its third-straight Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title here Sunday afternoon, defeating Evansville 1-0 to earn an NCAA Tournament berth for the fourth-straight year. “I’m so proud of the guys...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears draw Creighton for first-round NCAA rematch
INDIANAPOLIS – Earning its fourth-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Missouri State men’s soccer team will travel to Omaha, Neb. to face off against Creighton in a first-round rematch on Thursday, Nov. 17, as the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee announced the 48-team field on Monday.
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State’s Braswell named Valley Special Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS – Missouri State cornerback and return specialist Montrae Braswell (Avon Park, Fla.) was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Braswell’s clutch 56-yard kickoff return in the second quarter of Saturday’s senior day game against visiting Youngstown State set...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Buffalo Wrestling
Over the past several years, you could always count on Buffalo High School’s wrestling teams to field tough competitors. However, it may be a learning curve this winter. After all, the Bison said goodbye at graduation last spring to five state qualifiers. So, yes, coach Nick Whetzell is looking for reinforcements – but not just bodies to fill slots.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Lebanon Wrestling
For the first time since 1998, the Lebanon High School wrestling program will have a new coach. Call it big shoes to fill for Nathan Rogers, a nine-year assistant under former coach Randy Roark, who retired after last season. “Lebanon has a great tradition of success. I am not looking...
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic’s Broc Smith faces cancer head on with Evangel
It didn’t take long for Republic’s Broc Smith to fit in with Evangel basketball. “Coach Capel was phenomenal from the get-go,” said Broc’s dad, Wes Smith. It was 2021, and Bert Capel had just been hired as head men’s basketball coach at Evangel. He wasted no time trying to bring Broc with him. “He [Broc] was my first recruit when I first got the job,” Capel said. “In my mind, he was going to be a big piece of the puzzle.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Willard Wrestling
For the first time in nearly a decade, the wrestling room at Willard High School will have a new general. Not that the school had to look far. Jeff Davis has spent the past couple of seasons at Bolivar, and takes over a program that not only has produced solid results but will have a new room in a few years.
kcur.org
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Fatal collision on US-75 under investigation
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway US-75 near Bartlesville on Monday evening. At around 6 p.m., Courtney Bowerman of Owasso, 27, was driving southbound when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of her car and was struck. OHP said the...
