ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

France replaces injured Nkunku with Kolo Muani for World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion France’s World Cup injury worries continued as forward Christopher Nkunku was injured in the team’s training session and replaced by Randal Kolo Muani on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Nkunku went down clutching his left leg after a tackle from midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during...
The Associated Press

G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration was noteworthy in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy