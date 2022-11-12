Read full article on original website
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won election to a second term representing Nevada, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party's control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency
2022 Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt tightens
Nevada's Senate race remains tight, with Republican Adam Laxalt clinging to a small lead of under 1,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday morning, but a statement he released suggested he has some expectation she will surpass him. "Here is where we are — we are up...
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
Trump mounts anti-McConnell campaign as conservatives seek delay in leadership elections
Former President Donald Trump is calling up his allies in the Senate, GOP sources tell CNN, and making a suggestion as he seeks to divert blame for -- Republicans' lackluster midterm performance: Take aim at Mitch McConnell. Trump, who is facing a round of sharp criticism from inside his own...
3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
GOP eyes Arizona U.S. House seats in bid to flip control
PHOENIX (AP) — The partisan makeup of Arizona's U.S. House delegation and control of Congress itself are up for grabs Tuesday, with Republicans hoping to shift the state's 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates...
Adrian Fontes wins highly contested secretary of state in Arizona
The former Marine beat Mark Finchem, an ex-member of Oath Keepers militia who was at the Capitol on January 6
Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins
PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. According to results available as of Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
Biden admin divided over path ahead for Ukraine as top US general Milley pushes for diplomacy
During internal conversations about the war in Ukraine, America's top general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, has in recent weeks led a strong push to seek a diplomatic solution as fighting heads toward a winter lull. But Milley's position is not widely backed by President Joe...
Arizona, Nevada races still undecided as control of Congress hangs in the balance
(WASHINGTON, DC.) — CBS News reports that three days after Tuesday’s midterm elections, control of both houses of Congress are still up in the air. The Senate is a toss-up, while the House of Representatives seems to lean Republican. Four separate Senate contests are still undecided. Nevada, Arizona,...
Arizona and Nevada could decide the Senate — and Democrats’ future
The balance of power in the Senate is on a knife’s edge, and control of the chamber might come down to whether Democrats can actually hold on to two states they see as key to their future: Arizona and Nevada. Both of these fast-growing and increasingly diverse states in...
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to "get the I.R.S. on" were former FBI Director James Comey and...
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee -- which multiple courts have upheld...
In Nevada, Georgia and Arizona the Vote Count Goes On
Voters closed out election night preparing for long delays, waiting on results that will determine which party controls the Senate and House after a long and excruciatingly intense campaign season. And while Pennsylvania’s Senate race was called early Wednesday for Democrat John Fetterman – earlier than analysts and even election...
Jill Biden Chicago: First lady visits Rolling Meadows HS, Aon for National Apprenticeship Week
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also recently in the Chicago area.
Nation waits on Nevada with Senate control on the line
The state's too-close-to-call Senate contest could be decided Saturday.
Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race. The Republican party of McCain could've won.
After Mark Kelly's reelection to Senate, Republicans ought ask themselves what went wrong in Arizona. The answer has nothing to do with vote counting.
