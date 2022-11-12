ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Morning Sun

Murder victim was 2, mom and brother hospitalized

A ceremonial fire is burning for a 2-year-old shot and killed near Mt. Pleasant Sunday – the second person killed in domestic violence on the Isabella Indian Reservation in eight days – as his mother and brother remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. MorningStar Shines Pelcher is stable at...
The Saginaw News

Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
Detroit News

Teen suspected in fatal Saginaw shooting arrested

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said Monday. Police were called at about 3 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of North Porter Street near Miller Street for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation,...
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old boy in custody after man shot to death in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man Sunday in Saginaw. According to police, the 20-year-old victim was shot outside a home in the 900 block of North Porter St. around 3 p.m. He died at a hospital. Police arrested the teen...
redlakenationnews.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured

Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
nbc25news.com

POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
clarecountycleaver.net

2nd Degree Murder Conviction Nets 40-60 Years

The defendant was sentenced Oct. 28 by Judge Roy Mienk. He was ordered to serve two years for the felony firearm conviction. This two years will be served first and consecutive to any other term of sentence. He was ordered to serve 30 to 50 years for the Felon in Possession of a firearm conviction, and he was ordered to serve 40 years to 60 years for the Murder 2nd Degree conviction. Both of those sentences will run concurrently with one another, but, again, they will be consecutive to the felony firearm sentence. He will receive credit for 464 days already served. He also was ordered to pay a total of $834 in assorted fines and costs.
The Saginaw News

Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
US 103.1

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
