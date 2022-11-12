The defendant was sentenced Oct. 28 by Judge Roy Mienk. He was ordered to serve two years for the felony firearm conviction. This two years will be served first and consecutive to any other term of sentence. He was ordered to serve 30 to 50 years for the Felon in Possession of a firearm conviction, and he was ordered to serve 40 years to 60 years for the Murder 2nd Degree conviction. Both of those sentences will run concurrently with one another, but, again, they will be consecutive to the felony firearm sentence. He will receive credit for 464 days already served. He also was ordered to pay a total of $834 in assorted fines and costs.

HARRISON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO