Morning Sun
Murder victim was 2, mom and brother hospitalized
A ceremonial fire is burning for a 2-year-old shot and killed near Mt. Pleasant Sunday – the second person killed in domestic violence on the Isabella Indian Reservation in eight days – as his mother and brother remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. MorningStar Shines Pelcher is stable at...
Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
Detroit News
Teen suspected in fatal Saginaw shooting arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said Monday. Police were called at about 3 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of North Porter Street near Miller Street for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old boy in custody after man shot to death in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man Sunday in Saginaw. According to police, the 20-year-old victim was shot outside a home in the 900 block of North Porter St. around 3 p.m. He died at a hospital. Police arrested the teen...
California parole absconder pleads to shooting at police in Bay County traffic stop
BAY CITY, MI — Last autumn, a California parole absconder allegedly fired a shotgun at two Hampton Township police officers when they approached him during a traffic stop. After holding the officers at bay in a standoff along a rural road, the alleged gunman surrendered, forfeiting the half-pound of crystal methamphetamine he had with him.
redlakenationnews.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured
Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Tribal police investigating apparent murder-suicide
MT. PLEASANT, MI – Two people are dead and two others were injured early Sunday morning in what’s being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide. Few details were immediately released regarding the Sunday, Nov. 13, altercation. Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called to a Chippewa Township residence for a...
State police: Deadly head-on crash, passing semi spills 80k lbs. of corn
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Kent County between a semi-truck and a car.
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
Tv20detroit.com
‘I want to die’: Woman charged in deadly bike crash allegedly sent messages while driving
IONIA, Mich. — The woman charged with hitting and killing two people and injuring three others during a charity bike ride was back in court Thursday as prosecutors played audio and video clips detailing the moments before and after the crash. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is facing several charges...
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
clarecountycleaver.net
2nd Degree Murder Conviction Nets 40-60 Years
The defendant was sentenced Oct. 28 by Judge Roy Mienk. He was ordered to serve two years for the felony firearm conviction. This two years will be served first and consecutive to any other term of sentence. He was ordered to serve 30 to 50 years for the Felon in Possession of a firearm conviction, and he was ordered to serve 40 years to 60 years for the Murder 2nd Degree conviction. Both of those sentences will run concurrently with one another, but, again, they will be consecutive to the felony firearm sentence. He will receive credit for 464 days already served. He also was ordered to pay a total of $834 in assorted fines and costs.
Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
Sheriff: Driver arrested for having meth, running from police in Montcalm Co.
The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says an attempted traffic stop led to a man’s arrest for having and intending to deliver drugs.
Man wanted for questioning for alleged indecent exposure in DeWitt Charter Twp.
The incident occurred on Nov. 4 in the area of Twinbrook Drive and Business 27.
‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza.
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
