Effective: 2022-11-15 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Susquehanna WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A wintry mix changing The higher end snow and ice accumulations will across the higher elevations.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO