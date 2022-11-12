I finally got my Quest Pro last week and this evening I plan to finally turn it on and try to have some fun with it! I guess a review is coming in 2–3 weeks, so be prepared 🙂 As for the Pico 4, I’ll do that either this week or next one, instead. Sorry for the long backlog, but I’m not having much time to work on the blog during this period.

1 DAY AGO