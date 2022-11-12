Read full article on original website
Beginning 2023 Google plans to rollout the initial Privacy Sandbox BetaSecurity Affairs
Google announced it will roll out the Privacy Sandbox system for Android in beta to a limited number of Android 13 devices in early 2023. Google announced it will roll out the Privacy Sandbox for Android in beta to mobile devices running Android 13 starting early next year. The Privacy Sandbox aims at creating technologies to protect people’s privacy online limiting covert tracking.
Read the midnight email Elon Musk sent Twitter staff telling them to work 'long hours at high intensity' – or quit
Elon Musk said staff must sign up to help build a "breakthrough Twitter 2.0" or quit, with only "exceptional performance" deemed to be acceptable.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Arrives December 14, Free to Owners of the Game
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen (now, current-gen) update is coming next month. In a tweet, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the long-delayed enhanced version of the game will be out December 14, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Key changes include support for ray tracing, faster load times on console, and a variety of mods “integrated into the experience.” The Polish publisher has a dedicated REDstreams event planned on Twitch next week, that covers the aforementioned enhancements, in addition to some new content based on The Witcher series from Netflix.
QReal Launches Multi-Brand, Multi-Category AR Virtual Try-On App TRYO
Virtual try-on is not an entirely novel concept. Converse, for one, first offered this shopping experience back in 2010 through The Sampler iPhone app which leveraged augmented reality. However, limitations on technology and devices hampered the adoption of virtual try-on. With the rising popularity of online shopping today, virtual try-on...
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Release Date, Preload, Download Size, Gameplay, and More
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 — out this week on all major platforms — as the name suggests, is a massive rework to Activision’s premium, free-to-play battle royale formula. “Built from the ground up,” this sequel adds loads of interesting twists to the base game, with its biggest sell being the Al Mazrah map, boasting 18 major points of interest, as you hunt survivors across coastal towns, rocky peaks, deserts, and explore an entire city. Sprucing up the classic Warzone experience would be the introduction of underwater combat, which while limited to handguns, creates ample opportunities for creative stealth takedowns.
Line Messaging Launches ‘Game Dosi’ Web3 Platform in Japan, Here’s What Its About
The Line mobile messaging service has decided to roll out a Web3 platform in Japan. Named ‘Game Dosi’, this blockchain gaming platform will allow Web3 game firms to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and provide an easy-to-use development kit tool. The aim of Game Dosi is to accelerate the Web3 gaming culture among players, as well as developers. Japan has been investing heavily in Web3 to establish itself as a pioneer in adopting this technology.
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.14): Meta lays off 11,000 people, Apple works on some sort of “metaverse”, and more!
I finally got my Quest Pro last week and this evening I plan to finally turn it on and try to have some fun with it! I guess a review is coming in 2–3 weeks, so be prepared 🙂 As for the Pico 4, I’ll do that either this week or next one, instead. Sorry for the long backlog, but I’m not having much time to work on the blog during this period.
YouTube Shorts to Gain Shopping Features Amid Digital Ad Slowdown: Report
YouTube is bringing shopping features to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as it looks to diversify its revenue stream squeezed by falling ad spending, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Ad sales on Alphabet-owned YouTube slipped to $7.07 billion (roughly Rs. 57,300 crore) in the third quarter from $7.2 billion (roughly Rs. 58,300 crore) a year earlier, as some advertisers pulled back on their ad spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
Quest 2 Discounted for Limited Time, Includes Free Copy of ‘Resident Evil 4’ & ‘Beat Saber’ – Road to VR
This summer Meta raised the price of Quest 2 by $100 and tossed in a copy of Beat Saber to stave off growing costs. Now as the company heads into the holiday season, Quest 2 is set to go on sale for a limited time, this time including a free copy of Resident Evil 4 in addition to VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game.
Disney Debuts ‘Moon Girl Magic’ Music Video From Upcoming Series ‘Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur’ – Watch Now! | Diamond White, Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel, Music, Music Video
The music video and full song has been unveiled for “Moon Girl Magic“!. This is the theme song for the upcoming series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and is sung by the show’s star and voice of Moon Girl, Diamond White. Series executive producer Raphael...
Buying ads on Twitter is ‘high-risk’ according to the world’s biggest ad agency
Twitter may be in big trouble when it comes to generating advertising revenue: GroupM, part of WPP, the world’s biggest ad company — and Twitter’s biggest spender — is reportedly telling its clients that buying ads on the platform is “high-risk,” according to Platformer and Digiday. That makes it the third advertising juggernaut telling massive corporations that they might want to take their money elsewhere, after IPG and Omnicom Media Group both recommended pausing advertisements on the platform.
