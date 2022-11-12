Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bradford, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Susquehanna WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A wintry mix changing The higher end snow and ice accumulations will across the higher elevations.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 22:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy snow has moved out and only patchy drizzle and light snow is expected. Temperatures are rising, and should rise a couple more degrees overnight to go just above freezing in most places. Sub-freezing air coupled with the drizzle will still pose a threat to make light accumulations of ice.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Any snow changing to rain and freezing rain overnight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 01:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN... Till 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A wintry mix changing to rain by daybreak. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher elevations.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Cortland, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Cortland; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow changing to rain and freezing rain overnight.
