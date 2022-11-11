ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Maury County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Dr. Watson’s Bakery cuts ribbon

Mcminnville – Dr. Watson’s Bakery celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting yesterday, Nov. 13 in Warren County. The Bakery is a “pet treat business that takes pride in making its products from natural, local sources!”. You can find this business set up at the Warren...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for HeavenlyTreats4U

Congratulations to HeavenlyTreats4U for their ribbon cutting and grand opening at The Market at Victory House on Monday, November 14th at 11am. HeavenlyTreats4U is located at 313 Enon Springs Road East, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-768-5093.
SMYRNA, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville Parent Brings Home the Gold — Again!

In its 28th year of publication as Middle Tennessee’s number one source of parenting news and information, Nashville Parent continues its winning streak with more Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. Nashville Parent is published by Day Communications, Inc., a local family-owned company comprised of editors, designers and sales staff.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
SMYRNA, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Tend Opens a Dental Studio in East Nashville

Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, has opened its first studio in Nashville. The new East Nashville location joins Tend’s 22 other practices nationwide. The company is known for creating comfortable and welcoming experiences for their clients from start to finish. “Tend is dentistry the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

MTSU Faculty-Staff Trio Honored at Special Veterans Stole Ceremony

It was an intimate but touching setting inside the Miller Education Center’s second floor atrium as the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center again recognized military veterans and active-duty employees working on campus with the MTSU Faculty/Staff Veterans Stole Ceremony. Faculty members Lt. Col. Arlin Wilsher,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
AdWeek

Nashville Reporter Reunites Lost Dog Found on Highway with Family

The pup WZTV reporter Sydney Snow saved after a live shot on Friday morning has been reunited with her people. The Nashville Fox affiliate said Snow had just wrapped a live shot when she saw the dog, whose name is Bella, wandering through highway traffic. Bella was wet, had a collar and a flea collar but no tags.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful, Timeless, Current, New Construction on Wonderful, This Home Hits the Market for $7.5M in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville supplies the plunge pool/spa with a calming water feature & privacy landscaped & fenced backyard, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Walnut Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,527 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

