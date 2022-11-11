Read full article on original website
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
Landmark deal reached to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
ucbjournal.com
Dr. Watson’s Bakery cuts ribbon
Mcminnville – Dr. Watson’s Bakery celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting yesterday, Nov. 13 in Warren County. The Bakery is a “pet treat business that takes pride in making its products from natural, local sources!”. You can find this business set up at the Warren...
clarksvillenow.com
Appleton’s Harley Davidson supports USO with 22nd annual Eagle Toy Run | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Appleton Harley-Davidson held its 22nd annual Eagle Toy Run on Saturday, supporting USO Fort Campbell/Nashville. The ride started at Star Spangled Brewery on Progress Drive and wrapped up at Appleton’s on the 41A Bypass. “The event is a toy drive for the USO...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for HeavenlyTreats4U
Congratulations to HeavenlyTreats4U for their ribbon cutting and grand opening at The Market at Victory House on Monday, November 14th at 11am. HeavenlyTreats4U is located at 313 Enon Springs Road East, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-768-5093.
Nashville Parent
Nashville Parent Brings Home the Gold — Again!
In its 28th year of publication as Middle Tennessee’s number one source of parenting news and information, Nashville Parent continues its winning streak with more Gold, Silver and Bronze awards. Nashville Parent is published by Day Communications, Inc., a local family-owned company comprised of editors, designers and sales staff.
wgnsradio.com
Fire Department Called to Local High School after Smoke Filled Classroom on Tuesday Morning
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) A classroom filled with smoke, which led to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue being called to Riverdale High School on Tuesday morning. The good news… the incident was not an actual fire and students were not in danger. Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans confirmed, “We did...
North Nashville art studio goes up in flames, investigation underway
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged an art studio in North Nashville early Monday morning.
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
WSMV
Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning. According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames. Smyrna Fire...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Tend Opens a Dental Studio in East Nashville
Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, has opened its first studio in Nashville. The new East Nashville location joins Tend’s 22 other practices nationwide. The company is known for creating comfortable and welcoming experiences for their clients from start to finish. “Tend is dentistry the...
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Faculty-Staff Trio Honored at Special Veterans Stole Ceremony
It was an intimate but touching setting inside the Miller Education Center’s second floor atrium as the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center again recognized military veterans and active-duty employees working on campus with the MTSU Faculty/Staff Veterans Stole Ceremony. Faculty members Lt. Col. Arlin Wilsher,...
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
AdWeek
Nashville Reporter Reunites Lost Dog Found on Highway with Family
The pup WZTV reporter Sydney Snow saved after a live shot on Friday morning has been reunited with her people. The Nashville Fox affiliate said Snow had just wrapped a live shot when she saw the dog, whose name is Bella, wandering through highway traffic. Bella was wet, had a collar and a flea collar but no tags.
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
Traffic calming experiment on I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful, Timeless, Current, New Construction on Wonderful, This Home Hits the Market for $7.5M in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville supplies the plunge pool/spa with a calming water feature & privacy landscaped & fenced backyard, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Walnut Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,527 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There's been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
What happened to the pink building on West End? It's being replaced
Emma's Flowers and Gifts is being torn down and replaced with a 27 story mixed use development. Joy's Flowers and Rotier's Restaurant were also recently torn down.
