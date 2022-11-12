ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Which of These East Texas Teams will be Area Round Champions?

Football teams across the Deep East Texas area are getting geared up for the 2nd round of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs. With the exception of the Center Roughriders, all Area-round games involving teams from the Pineywoods will be played on Friday night. And, for the first time in nearly a month, it looks like the weather on Friday night should be decent (knock on wood).
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

END ZONE: Playoff pairings for 25 area teams in Area Round

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 50 area teams in the Texas High School Football Playoffs. 25 area teams have advanced into the Area Round of the football playoffs. Look for End Zone Coverage Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Good luck to all of our teams. Area Round. 6A. Frenship...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson

Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
mySanAntonio.com

Buc-ee's weirdest, most unique locations across Texas

Editor's note: We're embarking on the Great Texas Buc-ee's Road Trip (#BuceesRoadTrip). Follow along as we discover why the beloved beaver has taken Texas and the South by storm.    When you visit 33 Buc-ee’s stores in four days, a lot of them start to look the same. The teensy ones on the Gulf Coast could all (mostly) double for each other. The six big boys in the DFW area could all pass as siblings. That's why for some folks, if you've seen one Buc-ee's, you've seen ’em all. That's where I come in. While yes, you can get Beaver...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town

Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

These Texas neighborhoods have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – If it feels like Texas real estate has been getting less and less affordable, it’s not in your head. Home values in one Texas town grew by $388,174 over the last year – and many other neighborhoods are also seeing astronomical increases. Stacker compiled a...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy