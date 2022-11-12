ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thousands of UC workers plan to strike at UC campuses

SAN DIEGO — University of California campuses across the state are preparing for what could be the nation's largest academic worker strike that's expected to shut down classes, labs, and research. Nearly 48,000 graduate students will participate in the strikes planned for Monday. UAW is taking part in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Winning Powerball Lottery ticket with 5 numbers sold in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number,...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Storm | Widespread rain, wind across the county starting Tuesday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A Pacific storm descended on San Diego County and throughout Southern California, bringing widespread precipitation and gusty winds. All of this rain picks up as a trough of low pressure taps into an atmospheric river that brought heavy rain and mountain snow to the PNW and now Northern California. As this storm sinks south, showers will intensify.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego, CA
