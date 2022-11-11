ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Dye sustains season-ending injury in USC's blowout win over Colorado

By Ryan Kartje
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yzl2A_0j8CJPuN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418Ycu_0j8CJPuN00
USC running back Travis Dye is carted off the field after suffering a leg injury against Colorado in the second quarter of the Trojans' 55-17 win Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The final dress rehearsal was dragging, the last kinks still being ironed out ahead of next week’s consequential crosstown showdown, when Tuli Tuipulotu burst around the edge and closed the curtains on Colorado himself.

Little about the past month, outside of the No. 8 affixed next to its name, had suggested USC was ready for the bright lights and big stage that awaited next week at the Rose Bowl. In consecutive games, California and Arizona had pushed the Trojans to the brink. Now Colorado, a Pac-12 doormat and one of the worst teams in college football, was pushing them around, too.

It wasn’t until its star defender took center stage, forcing his way into a collapsing pocket and flinging a fumble loose in Friday’s second quarter that USC found the nerve to push back. It kept pushing and pushing and pushing from there, until its backups applied one final shove for good measure in a resounding 55-17 victory .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqq0N_0j8CJPuN00
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu knocks down a pass by Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout in the first quarter Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After a frustrating first quarter, USC’s oft-maligned defense turned in one of its most impressive performances in months, albeit against a team that has scored fewer points than 128 other teams this season. It held Colorado to 158 yards over the final three quarters, notched three sacks and forced two turnovers.

“This is how we should play every week,” Tuipulotu said of the defense.

But a night that might’ve otherwise provided necessary catharsis was instead marred by a major setback as star running back Travis Dye left the field on an injury cart, his final collegiate season over before its home stretch.

All season, Dye had been one of the strongest leaders in USC’s locker room, a critical voice in the ongoing cultural transformation under coach Lincoln Riley . Each week, Dye would deliver a new pregame speech to inspire the team.

But as USC’s senior leader lay on the grass during the second quarter, cradling his left leg, the Coliseum lay silent. The Trojans' sideline emptied as he was loaded onto an injury cart, players surrounding their fallen teammate in solidarity.

“That shook us all a little bit,” Riley said of the injury.

The coach didn’t offer specifics about the diagnosis. But he did confirm the worst: Dye won’t be returning this season.

“It just sucks. There’s no other way to put it,” Riley said. “He was one of the key cogs in this team.”

And now, with its most critical stretch ahead, USC will have to forge on without the engine of its offense and the soul of its locker room. Its first test? Matching the top rushing offense in the Pac-12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066vHX_0j8CJPuN00
USC wide receiver Tahj Washington scores on a 61-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“Now we get a chance to reset,” Riley said, “and play those guys across town.”

It won’t be easy from here, even if USC made it look as such on Friday. Dye’s injury still loomed over the rest of Friday, even as USC continued to roll along without its running back. Whether it will be able to move the ball as well next week without him would be another question.

If it has any hope of outlasting UCLA — and Notre Dame, after that — Caleb Williams will almost certainly have to put the full weight of USC’s offense on his shoulders. He was inconsistent in carrying it Friday, barely completing 50% of his passes (14 of 26) for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOSjP_0j8CJPuN00
The Trojans' Korey Foreman (0) is fired up after making a tackle for a loss against Colorado. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

It’ll be up to Austin Jones, too, to fill the void in USC’s backfield. He finished with 113 all-purpose yards and a touchdown after stepping in for Dye. Both will have to be at their best against a stingy UCLA defense.

In spite of how it finished Friday, USC’s offense was entirely out of sorts at the start. Two of the Trojans’ first three drives ended in three-and-outs. The other ended with a Colorado interception, wrestled from the hands of receiver Brenden Rice.

The pick was just Williams’ second of the season — and only the second turnover for the Trojans this season. Still, it ended up yielding more points than any other USC drive in the opening quarter. On the next play, with pressure bearing down, Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout threw away a pass from the end zone while still in the pocket. Intentional grounding was called, and two points were put up, courtesy of USC’s defense.

After a frustrating start, the Trojans trailed Colorado 3-2. Their offense had just eight yards, and their quarterback had completed just one of six passes for two yards. But their fortunes would flip in a flash, as Williams hit Kyle Ford once to convert on third and long, then again. The spark was enough to kick-start USC’s offense, which mounted a 12-play drive, capped by a Williams keeper for a two-yard touchdown.

The sack and forced fumble from Tuipulotu gave the ball back to USC’s offense. Barely two minutes after his first score, Williams was left unattended again, strolling untouched into the end zone for a second, extending a lead over Colorado that would quickly grow from there.

But the sequence of scores was merely subtext in light of Dye’s injury. As he left the field on the cart, his left leg in a cast in the wake of USC’s victory, he waved to fans gathered around the tunnel. They roared in appreciation, knowing deep down how much they had lost in Friday's victory.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense

USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lmu.edu

The Latest Numbers in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race

“Karen Bass can comfortably say that she is in the lead, and that she is likely to stay in the lead,” LMU Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS-LA. “There has been a pattern here. The votes that have been coming out have been breaking about 60-40 for her. It would be difficult to see a really big turnaround.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Midterm elections still too close to call in Orange County

The races for the 45th Congressional District and the 67th California assembly member remain narrow after the midterm elections Tuesday. Republican Michelle Steel has captured over 82,000 votes in the race for California’s 45th Congressional District, leading against Democratic Jay Chen, who gained about 69,000 votes shortly past 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
463K+
Followers
74K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy