KTVZ
Trump’s 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans
Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party’s disappointing midterm performance. In interviews...
KTVZ
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas faces Congress as Republicans prepare to escalate attacks against him
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — one of the GOP’s top targets in the Biden administration — will face lawmakers on Tuesday in the first of a series of hearings this week as Republicans prepare to escalate their attacks against him. While control of the House remains...
KTVZ
Trump is on the defense as he prepares for expected 2024 announcement
Should Donald Trump announce his third presidential bid on Tuesday, as is widely expected, he will begin the next phase of his political career under siege. Seven years ago, the New York businessman entered the political fray on defense, working vigorously to cast himself as a serious contender for the Republican presidential nomination to the incredulity of veteran political operatives and his primary opponents. This time, Trump takes the plunge as the party’s indisputable frontrunner, but once again, he finds himself in a defensive crouch.
KTVZ
First on CNN: Former White House aide Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before Atlanta-area grand jury
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-White House chief of...
KTVZ
5 things to know for November 16: Trump, NASA, Immigration, Ukraine, Cold weather
Apple launched a new iPhone feature this week that promises to let users contact emergency dispatchers when cell phone service is unavailable. It functions using a network of satellites orbiting above Earth at 16,000 mph. When CNN tested the tool’s reliability, it showed lifesaving potential — but also revealed some significant caveats.
KTVZ
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county’s hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators. The ACLU of Nevada and the Brennan Center for Justice argue in a document filed Monday with the Nevada Supreme Court that Nye County’s interim county clerk “invented” an unauthorized hand-counting practice that hasn’t been legally vetted. The court ruled that they had not demonstrated that the courts “extraordinary intervention,” mainly citing that the secretary of state’s office had signed off on the plans and had been in communication with Nye County.
KTVZ
Wyden, colleagues introduce bill to safeguard veterans filing benefit claims
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., joined colleagues from both parties Tuesday to introduce legislation that would hold unaccredited entities targeting veterans accountable for their predatory practices. “Veterans deserve easy and safe access to the benefits they’ve earned.” Wyden said. “The GUARD VA Benefits Act would protect veterans...
KTVZ
Michelle Obama on Donald Trump’s 2016 win: ‘It shook me profoundly’
Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. “It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice,” wrote Obama in “The Light We Carry,” a copy of which was obtained by CNN. “It shocked me to hear him speaking about differentness as if it were a threat.”
KTVZ
Documents show big foreign gov’t spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night. That is according to documents from the Trump company’s former accountants released Monday by a Democratic-led congressional committee. The Trump hotel got $259,724 on a visit by a Malaysian prime minister while the U.S. was investigating his role in a money laundering scandal. The Saudis spent at least $164,929 after its invasion of Qatar. The Trump Organization said it didn’t benefit from the spending and didn’t profit from the presidency.
KTVZ
‘Yahtzee!! We’re full.’ Migrant flight recruiter worked in lockstep with top DeSantis official, text messages show
A top public safety official for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked in lockstep with Perla Huerta, the former Army counterintelligence agent who recruited migrants for a pair of September flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, new text messages obtained by CNN show. On September 12, for example, two...
KTVZ
Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba says it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The development follows a series of talks ih Havana on migration with the Biden administration, The agreement comes amid one of the largest migrations from Cuba to the U.S. in decades. In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second most numerous nationality after Mexicans arriving at the border. U.S. authorities say they stopped Cubans 28,848 times, up 10% from the previous month.
KTVZ
Why Louisiana voted not to abolish slavery. It’s complicated
A measure to remove slavery and indentured servitude as punishment for a crime from the constitution of Louisiana failed on Election Day after voters were told to reject it because of confusing and ambiguous language. Louisiana had been one of five states to put the amendment on its ballot. Voters...
