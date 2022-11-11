Eraserhead has been an valuable mentor to Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and the other bright-eyed powerful students that make up Class 1-A. While his experience as both a professional hero and a vigilante have helped him in strengthening his Quirk, he has also become an amazing teacher in the process at UA. With this latest My Hero Academia episode seeing Aizawa in the crosshairs of Shigaraki, straining to keep his eyes and Quirk focused on the new inheritor of All For One, creator Kohei Horikoshi has new art honoring the hero/teacher.

1 DAY AGO