otakuusamagazine.com
Four Bleach Movies Come Together in One Set on Home Video
There’s no marathon quite like an action-packed shonen movie marathon, and VIZ Media now has everything you need in the form of the new Bleach: 4-Film Collection release on Blu-ray, DVD and digital. Starting November 15, you’ll be able to get your hands on the set containing four must-own features from the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s Shonen Jump series, so read on for a closer look at what’s inside.
Get Your Baby Yoda Fix in the New Animated Short by Studio Ghibli
It's always big news when Studio Ghibli releases new work. This time, it's a special occasion. The master animators behind classics like Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away created a short film about none other than Grogu from Star Wars. The three-minute short was released on Nov. 12,...
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
Collider
‘Clash of Clans’ Invades Comic Books in ‘The Books of Clash: Volume 1’ Cover [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the cover of The Books of Clash: Volume 1: Legendary Legends of Legendarious Achievery, the first volume of a new graphic novel inspired by the popular games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. The first volume of the collection is set to be published in May 2023 by Gene Luen Yang and illustrated by Les McClaine and Alison Acton.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Gizmodo
Berserk's Original Anime is Coming to Netflix
It’s been 18 since months since the death of Kentaro Miura, creator of the best-selling manga Berserk. In the time since his passing, the Young Animal manga responsible for publishing the high fantasy series has confirmed that it’ll live on past the recently released Volume 41. Mirua’s close friend Kouji Mori, who’s said to have been told by Miura about where everything was going, began his run on the manga this past June. And it appears that beyond Mori, Berserk is gearing up to come back in a big way following its original creator’s passing.
Collider
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
Project LLL is an open-world, MMO, and third-person shooter mashup that takes inspiration from classic 80s sci-fi
Devs cite Blade Runner and Total Recall
Top Entertainment Franchises on YouTube: A Special Report
Long before the internet existed, fanzines ruled. Fans’ original user-generated content (UGC), hot takes appeared in homemade magazines, often photocopied and stapled together. Today, there’s YouTube, where fans can post their passion for all things media in millions of videos that range from full-fledged DIY movies to clips under 30 seconds off video games based on films or TV shows. Think fan expression, ardor and marketing all rolled into one. Yes, the franchise owners and corporations may release content as trailers, interviews or more, but across the board those official contributions are dwarfed by the conversations devotees are having with one...
Sonic Frontiers gets review-bombed after a single negative YouTube review
It's a pretty big review, to be fair
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Shares Eraserhead Art Following Terrifying New Episode
Eraserhead has been an valuable mentor to Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and the other bright-eyed powerful students that make up Class 1-A. While his experience as both a professional hero and a vigilante have helped him in strengthening his Quirk, he has also become an amazing teacher in the process at UA. With this latest My Hero Academia episode seeing Aizawa in the crosshairs of Shigaraki, straining to keep his eyes and Quirk focused on the new inheritor of All For One, creator Kohei Horikoshi has new art honoring the hero/teacher.
After The Rings Of Power, Amazon Has A New Sci-Fi Show Fans Are Raving About
If you're caught up with The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, another Amazon series seems to be taking Prime Video by storm.
The English review: Pure, delicious, American cheese that, at its best, feels like a Coen brothers creation
What right does the BBC have, making a lavish six-part western? The BBC – which is all about stuffy, bonneted period dramas and documentaries where a nonagenarian cavorts with chimpanzees – tackling the quintessence of American culture? And, to add to the impertinence, calling it The English? Well, that’s the situation we arrive at with Hugo Blick’s BBC Two drama (co-produced with Amazon), which arrives on our screen with a thunder of hooves.Emily Blunt is Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman whose father owns “half of Devon”. She’s journeying through the heart of America on an unarticulated voyage of revenge. It’s there that she encounters...
