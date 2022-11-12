Read full article on original website
Lady Lions sink nine treys in 57-31 victory at Sweetwater
SWEETWATER – The Brownwood Lady Lions chalked up their first victory of the 2022-23 basketball campaign Tuesday night, rolling past the Sweetwater Lady Mustangs in a 57-31 triumph. “They traveled well and came in and took care of business,” said Lady Lions 14th-year head coach Heather Hohertz. “Our energy...
HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Dragons top Grape Creek; Brookesmith boys, girls knock off Zephyr
GRAPE CREEK – The Bangs Lady Dragons leveled their record at 2-2 under first-year head coach Chesney Neely with a 34-27 road victory over Grape Creek Tuesday night. Bangs (2-2) trailed 6-3 after one quarter and 14-12 at halftime, but opened a 27-21 third-quarter lead it carried into the final eight minutes.
Early girls stifle May in second half of 43-28 victory
EARLY – Trailing at halftime, the Early Lady Horns held the May Lady Tigers scoreless for the first 11:57 of the second half en route to a 43-28 non-district basketball victory here Tuesday night. In a game that featured 52 combined turnovers – 27 by the Lady Tigers and...
Awaiting reinforcements, Lions basketball tips off second season under Parker
Short-handed as they may be, the 2022-23 basketball campaign tips off for second-year head coach Will Parker’s Brownwood Lions at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a trip to his old stomping grounds to challenge Class 3A Dublin. The Lions are coming off a 24-10 record and bi-district championship a year...
Brown County 11U Outlaws capture state championship
The Brown County Outlaws 11U team wrapped up their fall season competing in the Small Town Select Baseball Tournaments Fall State Championship. They went 3-1 on the day suffering their first loss of the season in the 11U division during pool play. However, they came back during bracket play going undefeated and winning the State Championship. The Outlaws finished their season with a combined record of 16-3-1 with only 1 loss in their age division and the other 2 coming from the 12U division. They look to continue their success when the Spring 2023 season kicks off in February of next year.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 14-20
Brownwood at Sweetwater, 6:30 p.m. Bangs at Grape Creek, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. Southwestern at Howard Payne, 5:30/7:30 p.m. Comanche vs. Bells (at Springtown), 7 p.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Brownwood at Hamilton tournament, TBA. Early at Bangs tournament, TBA. Bangs at Bangs tournament, TBA. Zephyr at Hamilton tournament,...
Week Two Playoff Games Set for Area Teams
BROWNWOOD (9-2) vs. CANYON (10-1) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. EARLY (7-4) vs. CANADIAN (9-2) BANGS (7-4) vs. RIESEL (6-5) COMANCHE (10-1) vs. BELLS (9-2) COLEMAN (9-2) vs. CRAWFORD (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. at Weatherford. ***. Class A Division II Region IV Semifinals. RICHLAND SPRINGS (8-1) vs. LORAINE...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Practical jokes
Most practical jokes are funny unless they happen to you. Back in the ‘60s, Gordon Wood and Morris Southall were leaving town to scout a playoff football game. The Lions had won on Friday night and their next opponent was playing a game in Wichita Falls that night. Gordon and Morris took off in their vehicle.
VIDEO: Lions bi-district win over El Paso Irvin
All the highlights from the Brownwood Lions’ 63-0 first-round playoff victory at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa on Thursday, Nov. 10. Video courtesy of Scott Coers:
8U Bombers win Turkey Fest tournament
The 8u Bombers won the Turkey Fest tournament this last weekend in Brownwood. They worked their way back from the losers bracket to become champions on Sunday! They have played 9 tourneys this fall and worked so hard to accomplish big goals. Congrats to Taylor Dunn on being selected as MVP in the championship game.
Bombers 10U Sheffield finish second at Turkey Fest tournament
Bombers 10U Sheffield finished this weekend 2nd to another great team in the Turkey Fest tournament in Brownwood. They have made us Bomber proud all year! Congrats to Tatum Adams on being chosen MVP in the championship game. Bombers 10u has turned heads all year with their gritty performances. Thank...
Deadline to place delivery order for 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast is Nov. 21
The 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, but the delivery deadline is looming. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling North Lake Community Church at 325-784-7482 by noon on Monday, November 21. Meals will only be delivered to Brownwood and Early residents.
Charlie Wayne Brewer
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his immediate family. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel, with Mickey Wayne Isbell officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Jonathan ‘John’ Fredrick Gibson
Jonathan “John” Fredrick Gibson, 63, of Early passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BISD announces November Spotlight Employees
The Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday regarding the November Spotlight Employees:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Kayla Simpson. Ms. Simpson is a third-grade teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Science from Wayland Baptist University and is a Texas certified teacher (Generalist EC-6 & Physical Education EC-12). Ms. Simpson has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019. Ms. Simpson is very devoted to her students. She equips them with the tools they need to succeed and makes sure they get where they need to be with love and care. She encourages those around her and is an inspiration to other teachers. Brownwood ISD is blessed to have teachers like Ms. Simpson, who seek out opportunities to build up those around her and support our students, directing and guiding them to success.
STAAR’s new online-only testing discussed at BISD Board of Trustees meeting
During Monday’s meeting of the Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees, a portion of the Instructional Focus was dedicated to the redesign of STAAR testing. “It’s been the assessment system the state has used for the past several years but it’s going through a re-do this year,” said Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young. “They’ve moved everything online and when they did that they changed a lot of the answer choices and the way things are presented to kids as far as multiple choice not being more than 70 percent of the test. So there’s a lot of fill in the blank, some drag and drop, some individual responses you type in. There’s lot of things online that students are not used to doing when we just did paper and pencil, but the kids are a lot more adept at changing to that than adults are, so we feel good about how the kids are handling that situation. It still takes a little bit of time so we’re doing a good job to make sure we have Chromebooks and iPads accessible to kids on a daily basis so that they can do those things at school so when it comes time for the assessment, it really does assess what they know and what they are learning.”
John Pat Rudd
Funeral services for John Pat Rudd, 78, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment to follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. He passed away...
Operation Christmas Child gathering gifts in Brownwood
Brownwood’s Coggin Avenue Baptist Church is a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child, which delivers great joy and the Good News of Jesus Christ to children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes. Each box packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items becomes a...
Lionettes Jensyn Evans, Ella Locker to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Two local dancers have been chosen to perform at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this year. Senior Brownwood Lionettes captain Jensyn Evans and sophomore Ella Locker are already busy preparing for the big day. They auditioned at Drill Team Camp in June and were selected. They will be performing with the Spirit of America Dance Stars, a large group of performers from studios and school teams throughout the US.
Buy Texas Holiday Market Nov. 19 in Early
The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, November 19th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. Where all the vendors are all from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is a great opportunity to get a jump on your holiday shopping with handmade arts & crafts: wood, metal & leather products, clothing and unique jewelry. Stock up on jams, jellies, salsas, chowchow, pickles, candy & cookies for your Thanksgiving feast. There will be something for everyone even your pets. Grab lunch from Bs Taco Texas. For more information call 325-649-9300.
