Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Could Phoenix Suns Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in Exchange for Grayson Allen?
The Phoenix Suns have some interest in trading Jae Crowder in exchange for Grayson Allen.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant remains listed as doubtful (as of 3:30 Eastern Time) for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Eddie Johnson Says The Nets Should Use Kyrie Irving Like A Mini Scottie Pippen
After an abysmal start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets may be finally turning a corner this season. At 5-7 on the season, the Nets have moved up to 10th in the conference despite all the chaos that has endured behind the scenes. But with Kyrie Irving set to return...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
Yardbarker
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston. Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen and he is arguably the greatest scorer in the league in the last decade or so. There are few playing today who have a resume that compares with KD but someone who could potentially have had his name mentioned alongside Durant is Kawhi Leonard.
Yardbarker
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
Knicks could trade notable young player?
With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.
Yardbarker
Will Brewers pursue Justin Turner for a second consecutive offseason?
Last offseason, the Brewers offered free agent Justin Turner a multiyear contract. He ended up turning it down and returning to the Dodgers on a two-year deal with an option for the 2023 season. The Dodgers have elected to turn down the $16M option, making Turner a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. That begs the question, will the Brewers pursue him again this offseason?
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season, per Report
The Arizona Cardinals will be without tight end Zach Ertz the rest of the way, according to Ian Rapoport.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."
Basketball may be a team game, but it depends as much on the quality of the biggest superstars as it does on the rest of the team. The game's greatest players have been able to function as the fulcrum for sustained success for their teams. And having the right teammates was what took them to the next level, turning successful regular seasons into championships and dynasties.
Yardbarker
76ers star Joel Embiid makes NBA history in 59-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been hobbled by injury throughout the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite this, Embiid has decided to play through the injury issues as he attempts to help Philadelphia break out of its early-season funk. One of the most-dominant centers in modern...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Explained The Moment When He Pissed Off Lakers Bench And Patrick Beverley
The supposed two of the best teams in the NBA over the last few seasons locked horns against each other. Yes, we are talking about the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. While the two teams may not be having the best of the season, fans were still excited about the matchup.
Comments / 0