ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Your weekend must reads📰

By John Riley, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Good morning, USA TODAY readers! Welcome to The Short List Weekend Edition✨. I'm John Riley , and I'm still recovering from a grueling night of covering the midterm election (that's me looking serious in the blue shirt and 👓 ). Will we ever know who will control Congress? Find out here .

Today we're featuring two compelling stories you may have missed while you were watching the election results roll in.

How one adoption agency’s demise gutted American families

🔵The Independent Adoption Center’s leadership knew the agency was crumbling, but continued to enroll new clients and ask for more money from existing clients – up to the very week it abruptly closed its doors. As things worsened, employees posted glowing reviews of the agency online, which pushed down negative comments from frustrated clients. More than a year before the IAC shut down, California state officials had received the same warning about the agency’s problems. But their investigation would languish. A USA TODAY investigation reveals how the center's demise destroyed the dreams of dozens of families , many of whom were never able to adopt anywhere.

Schools ditch their racist namesakes

🔵As part of the global racial reckoning after the murder of George Floyd, dozens of schools across the U.S. removed racist namesakes, many of them deciding to honor Black, Hispanic or Indigenous individuals instead . USA TODAY analyzed federal data and found at least 82 schools that changed their names because of the former honorees' controversial legacies. Search our database to see what schools in your area changed their names.

Still waiting for the recount? There are more great reads below.👇 See you next week!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Your weekend must reads📰

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Trump, Trump, please go away

This is the “big” day when former President Donald Trump has promised his “big” announcement. Trump has teased this for months, and it’s clear he’s wanted to make a third run for president. But Trump also thought things would look quite different a week...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

677K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy