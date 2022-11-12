Your weekend must reads📰

Good morning, USA TODAY readers! Welcome to The Short List Weekend Edition✨. I'm John Riley , and I'm still recovering from a grueling night of covering the midterm election (that's me looking serious in the blue shirt and 👓 ). Will we ever know who will control Congress? Find out here .

How one adoption agency’s demise gutted American families

🔵The Independent Adoption Center’s leadership knew the agency was crumbling, but continued to enroll new clients and ask for more money from existing clients – up to the very week it abruptly closed its doors. As things worsened, employees posted glowing reviews of the agency online, which pushed down negative comments from frustrated clients. More than a year before the IAC shut down, California state officials had received the same warning about the agency’s problems. But their investigation would languish. A USA TODAY investigation reveals how the center's demise destroyed the dreams of dozens of families , many of whom were never able to adopt anywhere.

Schools ditch their racist namesakes

🔵As part of the global racial reckoning after the murder of George Floyd, dozens of schools across the U.S. removed racist namesakes, many of them deciding to honor Black, Hispanic or Indigenous individuals instead . USA TODAY analyzed federal data and found at least 82 schools that changed their names because of the former honorees' controversial legacies. Search our database to see what schools in your area changed their names.

