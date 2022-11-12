ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Recap of quarterfinals of Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs

By Jeremiah Martinez
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs continued Friday night with the quarterfinals.

Here are the playoff games FOX40 followed throughout the quarterfinal round.

Central Catholic at Monterey Trail

In Division I, the fourth-seeded Monterey Trail Mustangs welcomed the No. 5 Central Catholic Raiders.

The Mustangs were one of four teams who received a bye in the opening round. The Raiders advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating No. 12 Stagg 58-19 in the first round.

The Raiders took a 21-7 lead at halftime and rolled through the second half with 28 points in the third quarter and a touchdown in the fourth.

The Raiders huge third quarter led them to a 56-29 victory.

Central Catholic heads into the semifinals against top-seeded Folsom next week.

Sheldon at Folsom

The top-seeded Folsom Bulldogs began their playoff run against the eighth-seeded Sheldon Huskies in the DI quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs entered the playoffs with a first-round bye while the Huskies advanced to the quarterfinals after a 33-22 victory over No. 9 Lincoln-Stockton.

Folsom wasted no time in the quarterfinals, leading throughout the game shutting out the Huskies until the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs defeated the Huskies 52-8 and will host No. 5 Central Catholic next week.

Elk Grove at Oak Ridge

In another DI quarterfinals matchup, the third-seeded Oak Ridge Trojans hosted the Elk Grove Thundering Herd.

The Trojans entered the game off a bye while the Thundering Herd defeated No. 11 Hiram Johnson 48-12 in the first round.

The first quarter ended with a 13-7 lead for the Trojans, who went on to score 17 points in the second quarter.

The Trojans held on to the lead for the rest of the game and won 37-14.

The playoffs continue next week for Oak Ridge in the semifinals against No. 2 St. Mary’s, which defeated No. 7 Turlock 50-43 in shootout Friday night.

Dixon at Liberty Ranch

In the FOX40 Fan Game of the Week, the undefeated Liberty Ranch Hawks hosted the Dixon Rams in a Division V matchup. The Hawks entered the playoffs as the No. 3 and received a bye in the first round.

As for the sixth-seeded Rams, they advanced to the semifinals after a 24-6 victory against No. 11 Foothill.

After being down 21-7 in the second half, the Rams rallied back to make it a one-point game after a blocked field goal was returned for a touchdown by Dixon.

Under five minutes to go, the Rams score a touchdown and get the ensuing two-point conversion to take a 28-21, which would be the final score.

Dixon will take on No. 2 Sonora in the semifinals next week. The Sonora Wildcats defeated the 10th-seeded Center Cougars 31-15 in the quarterfinals Friday night.

Vacaville at Manteca

In DII, the top-seeded Manteca Buffaloes hosted the No. 8 Vacaville Bulldogs.

The Buffaloes received a first-round bye in the DII bracket while the Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals after defeating No. 9 Lodi 35-20 in the opening round.

The Buffaloes kept the Bulldogs out of the endzone and are moving on to the semifinals with a 42-0 victory.

Manteca continues its season in a semifinal matchup against No. 4 Rocklin next week.

Jesuit at Rocklin

The fourth-seeded Rocklin Thunder welcomed the No. 5 Jesuit Marauders on Friday night in a DII game.

The Thunder entered the game rested after receiving a bye in the first round. The Marauders advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating the No. 12 Gregori Jaguars 38-10 in the opening round.

After a 24-0 lead at halftime, the Thunder scored 10 points in the second half on their way to a 34-13 victory.

Rocklin will head into a semifinals matchup against top-seeded Manteca next week.

