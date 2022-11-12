ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Cruz slams McConnell for ‘abandoning’ Blake Masters in Arizona

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday slammed Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) for “abandoning” GOP candidate in the Arizona Senate race, accusing his leader of putting personal politics over the needs of the party.   Cruz is among a handful of GOP senators who have called to postpone the Senate Republican leadership elections scheduled…
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Republicans lead race for Arizona House, Senate control by slim margins

PHOENIX – The next Arizona Legislature is on track to look a lot like the last one, although several races were close enough to potentially flip as more votes are counted. According to results available as of Thursday morning, Republicans were leading for 16 Senate seats and 31 House seats. If that holds, the GOP will have the same one-seat advantage in each chamber as in the current Legislature.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

In Nevada, Georgia and Arizona the Vote Count Goes On

Voters closed out election night preparing for long delays, waiting on results that will determine which party controls the Senate and House after a long and excruciatingly intense campaign season. And while Pennsylvania’s Senate race was called early Wednesday for Democrat John Fetterman – earlier than analysts and even election...
NEVADA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel confirmed on Monday that the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made...

