Former Wallaby Digby Ioane stormed out of Australian rugby in 2013 - now his nephew Monty looms as the Wallabies' biggest challenge when he lines up for Italy in tonight's Test

By Stirling Taylor
 4 days ago

The nephew of former Wallabies winger Digby Ioane is set to lace up the boots on Saturday night - but for the opposing Test nation.

Monty Ioane will line up for Italy as his countryman try to take down Australia and hand the Wallabies a second consecutive loss on tour.

Monty has played 15 caps for Italy and will go up against his uncle's former side for the first time in his career.

Monty Ioane makes a break during a clash against Wales in March while representing Italy in the Six Nations

Digby Ioane tore up his contract with the Queensland Reds in 2013 and abandoned his final year in Super Rugby.

Ioane argued that he was withheld from third party payments once promised by the club where he had built a successful career alongside stars Quade Cooper and Will Genia.

Digby Ioane performs his signature 'Turtle' dance after scoring a try while playing for the Reds in a golden era of the club

The backflipping flyer fled to France on a massive two-year contract with French glamour club Stade Francais, taking Monty with him for the ride.

Monty, a left-side winger, will join the Melbourne Rebels for next season's Super Rugby season.

The Italian international says it was tough to settle in France, but is thankful his superstar uncle made the decision for him.

'We took off and went to France. It was a little bit of a difficult two years for myself,' the 28-year-old said.

Monty Ioane dashes past the Gloucester defence while playing for Benetton in the EPCR Challenge Cup last year

His road to an Italian jersey has not been easy, moving between New Zealand, Italy and France to keep his professional career alive.

'There was a lot of pressure put on me in terms of trying to live up to the hype of my uncle,' Ioane said.

'He was a Wallabies star. That’s the reason why I left for Italy, to get away from that and make a name for myself.

'Man, it was tough. Even now, people compare us. It goes in one ear, out the other. I don’t want to be compared to what he used to do. It’s nice being here and being my own person.'

Monty Ioane (second from the left) parties on a night out with superstar Uncle Digby (centre) during his Wallabies days 

Monty burst onto the international scene when making his debut during the Six Nations tournament in 2020.

The 95kg speedster starred against Samoa a week ago, scoring two tries and carrying 119 metres in a 49-17 thumping.

Ioane also knows the Wallabies squad well, having grown up with Pete Samu and Lalakai Foketi.

Ioane (second from right) with Uncle Digby (left) - the two remain close from their younger days, where the Wallabies star looked after his nephew 

He was also coached by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie and said he will need to be on his best form to upset history.

The Wallabies have never been beaten by Italy and are showcasing a new-look captain in Allan Alaalatoa to lead a young side.

Daily Mail

