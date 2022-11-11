Read full article on original website
Don’t Give an Inch: Biden and Xi Facedown at Bali
What really came out of this in-person Biden-Xi summit, aside from platitudes and aspirational promises, was that neither president caved to the other on their country’s vital interests. Almost two years into his presidency and only a few days since the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden met with...
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
DNA testing reveals there were 2 types of humans at the end of the last ice age
Researchers have discovered through DNA testing that at the end of the last ice age, at least two genetically distinct groups of humans were living in the same areas of Britain.
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
A month after Putin started drafting Russians to fight in Ukraine, some are already coming home in body bags
Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 people one month ago. Training appears to be minimal, with many already fighting, and some already dead. One expert said that Russia likely expects little of the men beyond serving as cannon fodder. When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization of Russian citizens...
When Hitler missed death by thirteen minutes: The story of the man who almost killed Hitler
On 8th November 1939, the annual event commemorating Beer Hall Putsch was organized at Munich Beer Hall. Like every year, Adolf Hitler made his speech paying tribute to the early Nazi struggles of the 1920s. That day, the Führer also mocked his international enemies. While he boasted about Germany’s successful start at World War II, a thirty-six-year-old carpenter stood a few feet away from the Nazi leader with a bomb —patiently waiting for it to go off.
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
I moved from NYC to Rio de Janeiro. I live near the beach and have a level of financial freedom I never experienced in the US.
In 2020, Carla Vianna was sharing a $2,250 studio apartment in New York with her Brazilian partner. She knew it was time to move when she started using her savings to keep up with rent payments. The couple moved to Rio, where their two-bedroom apartment near the beach is half...
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls
A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush
For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'
He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Coffins left hanging in air after second Naples cemetery collapse this year
At least a dozen coffins have been left dangling in the air after the collapse of a four-storey building containing burial niches at the oldest cemetery in Naples. It is the second such incident at the site this year, with critics blaming the poor management of cemeteries in the southern Italian city.
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
