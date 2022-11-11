ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalinterest.org

Don’t Give an Inch: Biden and Xi Facedown at Bali

What really came out of this in-person Biden-Xi summit, aside from platitudes and aspirational promises, was that neither president caved to the other on their country’s vital interests. Almost two years into his presidency and only a few days since the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden met with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fareeha Arshad

When Hitler missed death by thirteen minutes: The story of the man who almost killed Hitler

On 8th November 1939, the annual event commemorating Beer Hall Putsch was organized at Munich Beer Hall. Like every year, Adolf Hitler made his speech paying tribute to the early Nazi struggles of the 1920s. That day, the Führer also mocked his international enemies. While he boasted about Germany’s successful start at World War II, a thirty-six-year-old carpenter stood a few feet away from the Nazi leader with a bomb —patiently waiting for it to go off.
Diana

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...

