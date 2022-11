The UW Huskies made a big jump in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday following their huge win at Oregon on Saturday night. Washington is up to No. 15, a jump of nine spots, in the new rankings. The Dawgs knocked off the then-No. 6 Ducks 37-34 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., to improve to 8-2 overall. Oregon, which is also 8-2, dropped six spots to No. 12.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO