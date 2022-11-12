Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
MyNorthwest.com
UW Huskies rally in second half to beat Utah Tech 78-67
SEATTLE (AP) – True freshman Keyon Menifield hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points in his second start and the UW Huskies rallied to beat Utah Tech 78-67 on Monday night. Menifield’s effort helped the Huskies get off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard’s takeaways on QB Penix, No. 15 UW Huskies’ win at Oregon
Saturday was a great night for the UW Huskies and their fanbase as the Dawgs went down to Eugene, Ore., and knocked off No. 6 Oregon in a 37-34 classic against their hated rival. Washington is now 8-2 and has a shot at a Pac-12 title game berth just one...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle councilmember defends gang graffiti as ‘unsolicited creative expression’
Seattle councilmember Teresa Mosqueda thinks gang graffiti and Antifa tagging is “unsolicited creative expression” and art. She thinks cleaning it up is just a handout to “for-profit graffiti removal businesses.”. The city of Seattle is inundated with graffiti, much coming from local gang members and Antifa thugs....
MyNorthwest.com
Woodland Park Zoo welcomes second bear cub in three months
The newest grizzly bear cub at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo officially has a name — Fern. “We were honored to be asked to name little Fern, the zoo’s adorable new rescued grizzly cub! She is a living and breathing example of the critical wildlife conservation work that we have been supporting since the zoo first created the Living Northwest Conservation Program,” said Maryanne Tagney, a longtime supporter of Woodland Park Zoo’s conservation efforts.
MyNorthwest.com
RSV, flu season see pediatric hospitals 300% over capacity
According to the Washington State Hospital Association, pediatric hospitals are operating under a series of crises, from staffing shortages to bed infrastructure to behavioral health. The two largest children’s hospitals in western Washington, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma and Seattle Children’s Hospital, continue to experience crowded conditions because of...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
MyNorthwest.com
3 injured after crash into a tree in Woodinville
Three people are at Harborview Medical Center following a crash in Woodinville early this morning. According to King County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue, an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Cafe, in the downtown area, around 3 a.m. Officials say the...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Turn yourself in’: Victim’s grandfather speaks out to Renton road-rage shooter
A grandfather is speaking out three days after his 9-year-old grandson was critically wounded in a road rage shooting. Isaiah Johns remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center, but his family says he is steadily improving. The driver who shot him during a road-rage incident last Friday is still...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County officials warn of scam threatening property seizure
Snohomish County officials are warning residents of a new scam involving letters accusing recipients of owing taxes and demanding immediate repayment. The letters pose as correspondence from the county and threaten consequences like wage garnishment and property seizure if fees aren’t paid. The fake notice also directs the taxpayer to call a toll-free (800) number “to avoid enforcement” and references federal tax liens.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations
You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
MyNorthwest.com
Former Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant arrested in domestic violence incident
A former sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was arrested at his Puyallup home by a SWAT team on Monday, according to a department spokesman. At 5:19 a.m., Robert Glen Carpenter’s girlfriend called the police about a domestic violence incident at their Puyallup home in the 8300 block of 191st Street East.
MyNorthwest.com
Alleged Ingraham shooter appears in court, pleads not guilty
The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a classmate at Ingraham High School went before a King County Judge Tuesday. The alleged shooter did not enter a formal plea regarding murder, assault, and weapons charges while a second teenager, age 15, who was found with a gun in his backpack pleaded not guilty to weapons and rendering assistance charges.
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County man pleads guilty to killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020
A Pierce County man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020 pleaded guilty to murder charges on Monday. Colin Patrick Dudley waived his right to a trial, pled guilty, and was sentenced to 320 months of imprisonment. Dudley was arrested in 2020 for the disappearance and death of Kassandra...
