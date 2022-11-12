ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

UW Huskies rally in second half to beat Utah Tech 78-67

SEATTLE (AP) – True freshman Keyon Menifield hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points in his second start and the UW Huskies rallied to beat Utah Tech 78-67 on Monday night. Menifield’s effort helped the Huskies get off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MyNorthwest.com

Woodland Park Zoo welcomes second bear cub in three months

The newest grizzly bear cub at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo officially has a name — Fern. “We were honored to be asked to name little Fern, the zoo’s adorable new rescued grizzly cub! She is a living and breathing example of the critical wildlife conservation work that we have been supporting since the zoo first created the Living Northwest Conservation Program,” said Maryanne Tagney, a longtime supporter of Woodland Park Zoo’s conservation efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

RSV, flu season see pediatric hospitals 300% over capacity

According to the Washington State Hospital Association, pediatric hospitals are operating under a series of crises, from staffing shortages to bed infrastructure to behavioral health. The two largest children’s hospitals in western Washington, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma and Seattle Children’s Hospital, continue to experience crowded conditions because of...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

3 injured after crash into a tree in Woodinville

Three people are at Harborview Medical Center following a crash in Woodinville early this morning. According to King County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue, an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Cafe, in the downtown area, around 3 a.m. Officials say the...
WOODINVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region

Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County officials warn of scam threatening property seizure

Snohomish County officials are warning residents of a new scam involving letters accusing recipients of owing taxes and demanding immediate repayment. The letters pose as correspondence from the county and threaten consequences like wage garnishment and property seizure if fees aren’t paid. The fake notice also directs the taxpayer to call a toll-free (800) number “to avoid enforcement” and references federal tax liens.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations

You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Alleged Ingraham shooter appears in court, pleads not guilty

The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a classmate at Ingraham High School went before a King County Judge Tuesday. The alleged shooter did not enter a formal plea regarding murder, assault, and weapons charges while a second teenager, age 15, who was found with a gun in his backpack pleaded not guilty to weapons and rendering assistance charges.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy