The newest grizzly bear cub at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo officially has a name — Fern. “We were honored to be asked to name little Fern, the zoo’s adorable new rescued grizzly cub! She is a living and breathing example of the critical wildlife conservation work that we have been supporting since the zoo first created the Living Northwest Conservation Program,” said Maryanne Tagney, a longtime supporter of Woodland Park Zoo’s conservation efforts.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO